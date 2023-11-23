What's new

Beijing again tops Nature Index global science city rankings

Beijing again tops Nature Index global science city rankings​

  • NATURE INDEX
  • 21 November 2023
Universities and research institutes are often located in the heart of cities, and with good reason: they offer access to a rich talent pool of researchers, proximity to other scientific institutions and industry. They are integral components for driving an urban economy.

It is no surprise, therefore, that some of the world’s largest cities dominate the leading Science Cities based on research output in the Nature Index. China’s capital city Beijing again sits at the top of this list, with its research institutions collectively scoring a Share of 3,735 in 2022 for publications in the 82 natural-science journals tracked by the database. Several of the world’s other major urban centres occupy spots in the top 20, with New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul and London all featuring.

But, despite the clear scientific and economic advantages of having research institutions cluster in large conurbations, there are growing concerns over how science in cities benefits populations who live far from the hustle and bustle. In some countries, these questions have fed into the urban–rural tensions underlying national political trends, such as the rise of populism.

Research can, of course, bring crucial progress and benefits for rural communities, and this supplement identifies projects where this is apparent. From rooftop solar panels helping to alleviate poverty in Chinese villages to research-backed interventions improving the health of rural immigrant and Indigenous populations in the United States, scientists can show their worth through meaningful impact on the ground. Every example of science demonstrably changing lives in such settings can only help to chip away at any resentment that might have grown between people living in cities and elsewhere.

Science in cities benefits rural communities, too

Shouting about the far-flung impact of city-based research can help counter attempts at urban–rural division.
Beijing again tops Nature Index global science city rankings​

Xinhua, November 23, 2023
Beijing has once again become the top science city in the world, according to the Nature Index global science city 2023 rankings, released on Wednesday.

It is the seventh time in a row that Beijing has ranked first in the global science city rankings, as measured by the Nature Index, which tracks the authorship of articles in 82 high-quality research journals.

In the top-10 list, Beijing is followed by the New York metropolitan area, Shanghai, Boston metropolitan area, San Francisco Bay Area, Nanjing, Baltimore-Washington, Guangzhou, Tokyo metropolitan area and Wuhan.

Besides Beijing, nine other Chinese cities are ranked among the top 20 science cities in the world.

According to the latest statistics, Beijing's patent stock in artificial intelligence ranks first in the world. Every 10,000 people in Beijing hold an average of 218.3 invention patents, ranking first in China.

"Beijing and other Asian cities are rapidly rising in the field of science, technology and innovation," said Zeng Rong, vice president of Tsinghua University. "There is a greater need for them to play an important role in international cooperation in the field."

 

