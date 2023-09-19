What's new

Iranian universities shine in Taiwan Ranking 2023

4665551.jpg


TEHRAN – Iranian higher education institutions have once again demonstrated their global prominence, with 18 universities making their mark in the prestigious "Performance Ranking of Scientific Papers for World Universities," also known as the "Taiwan Ranking," released annually by the National Taiwan University.
The University of Tehran has emerged as the torchbearer of Iranian academia, securing an impressive global ranking of 286 in the 2023 Taiwan Ranking. This distinction cements the University of Tehran's reputation as a world-class institution committed to research excellence.
In this comprehensive ranking system, a total of 18 Iranian universities have earned their rightful place among the top 1,000 institutions worldwide. Shahid Beheshti University, lifted by its faculty members' remarkable research achievements, is among the highest-ranking institutions contributing to Iran's global academic recognition.
A decade of excellence
The University of Tehran's inclusion in the Taiwan Ranking dates back to 2016, marking the initial entry of an Iranian university into this ranking system. Since then, Iranian institutions have consistently demonstrated an upward track, showcasing their dedication to research and academic advancement on the global stage. The presence of 18 Iranian universities in the 2023 rankings is a testament to their sustained commitment to excellence.
Research expertise
The Taiwan Ranking places a strong emphasis on research productivity, favoring universities with extensive research opportunities. It employs a robust evaluation framework comprising three key indicators of research productivity, research impact, and research excellence, each with eight specific metrics. These metrics encompass various aspects of research, including the number of publications and citations, as well as the presence of highly cited papers and contributions to high-impact journals.
Global leaders
Harvard University clinches the top position in the 2023 Taiwan Ranking, showcasing its exceptional research achievements and global academic influence. Other renowned institutions such as Stanford, London, Oxford, Toronto, Johns Hopkins, Washington Seattle, MIT, Cambridge, and Michigan Ann Arbor follow closely, occupying the second to tenth positions in this esteemed ranking system.
The continued ascent of Iranian universities in the Taiwan Ranking reflects their dedication to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and contributing to the global academic community.

 

