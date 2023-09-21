China tops Global Innovation Index 2023

China home to two global top 5 science & technology clusters; East Asia dominates top ranking: WIPO

By Global TimesPublished: Sep 15, 2022 12:58 PMShenzhen Photo: VCGChina is home to two of the world's largest five science and technology clusters, making the East Asia at the top of global ranking chart of Global Innovation Index (GII) released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Wednesday.Four of the world's five largest science and technology clusters are located in East Asia with Tokyo-Yokohama being the biggest one, followed by the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster in South China and the Beijing cluster in North China. One cluster in South Korea and another in the US ranked fourth and fifth, the chart showed.China's overall number of science and technology clusters reached 21 in the latest pre-release chart, equal to the cluster number in the US for the first time. Germany and Japan ranked second and third with 10 and five clusters respectively.Compared with the last chart, three Chinese clusters in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province and Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province have recorded the fastest growth, followed by Berlin in Germany and Istanbul in Turkey.Each year, the GII ranks the top-level innovative capacity of around 130 countries and economies around the world. The GII "Science and Technology Cluster" chapter looks to the ground to identify the highest local concentration of science and technology development before the official launch of GII ranks on September 29, 2022, according to the official website of WIPO.