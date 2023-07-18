How to deploy Air defence systems? Learning from Ukraine (in Pakistan Context)

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Ukraine has deployed Patriot defence system and Russia miserably failed to counter it.
So what are really the tactics Ukrainians applied to successfully deploy and use Air Defence Systems
While on the other hand, Russians got hits on their most advanced defence systems.
So what was difference in tactics used by both these countries?
@LeGenD
@SQ8
@jhungary
@PanzerKiel
And other knowledgeable members
Since Pakistan has deployed Long Range defence systems,it is necessary to take notes from this war especially regarding successful use of defence systems.
@LeGenD
@SQ8
@jhungary
@PanzerKiel
And other knowledgeable members
