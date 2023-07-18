How to deploy Air defence systems? Learning from Ukraine (in Pakistan Context)

Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:

So what are really the tactics Ukrainians applied to successfully deploy and use Air Defence Systems

While on the other hand, Russians got hits on their most advanced defence systems.

So what was difference in tactics used by both these countries?

Layed systems of which the core sites are kept mobile.The Ukrainian Patriot is protected by layers of SHORADs. This is also how the Ukranians kept their S-300s active which was to keep them mobile between two prepared sites.Secondly is intel and emissions control - the Ukrainians know from NATO and additional Human intelligence sources when the Russians are going to launch a SEAD sortie - or whenever their Iranian Suicide drones are being readied so the cycle their emissions accordingly.The Indians are practicing the same tactic for their S-400s. You don’t spend billions on a system and not expect it to be a big red marker.For Pakistan - that means keeping its Hq-9Ps on the move between preset locations and rotating them in random patterns. Then having either HQ-16s forming a net close to them - with some SHORAD and AAA near these sites.That keeps any threat guessing where they are in a moment of time unless they get intel on a location and then cue a substantial DEAD package or rocket artillery.Distance applies to both India and Pakistan so the Chutiyapay comments from Bhaktoras should be ignored - saving a S-400 while driving it back East doesn’t mean its effective engagement area stays at the same positions if these gandoos had any humility to admit that.