How to deploy Air defence systems? Learning from Ukraine (in Pakistan Context)

Ukraine has deployed Patriot defence system and Russia miserably failed to counter it.
So what are really the tactics Ukrainians applied to successfully deploy and use Air Defence Systems
While on the other hand, Russians got hits on their most advanced defence systems.
So what was difference in tactics used by both these countries?
@LeGenD
@SQ8
@jhungary
@PanzerKiel
And other knowledgeable members
Since Pakistan has deployed Long Range defence systems,it is necessary to take notes from this war especially regarding successful use of defence systems.
 
Problems with pakistani cities are, few cities are very close to indian borders.. And vulnerable against the indian rocket's. ... It's tough to defence
 
These same cities have been defended for last 70years and will be defended in future also
The point is to discuss tactics Ukrain undertook to effectively deploy their defence systems
 
Interesting question, but i feel like some of this was discussed in different threads, not threads dedicated to air defence bjt general Ukraine conflict threads. But it will be nice if some of the experts can comment on this thread.

Agreed on that, i would love for a similar thread/discussion with the Indian air defence. Not sure if one already exists.
 
Most indian cities are very far from pakistani borders.

Geographically, pakistan has much disadvantages. Not much protected, more cities are near to borders, more vulnerable.

Defense systems would not work, chances are very thin and especially with Chinese SAMs which are just upgraded old versions of Russian.
 
Yeah yeah u would just steam roll us! keep dreaming pajeet!, did not asked for your opinion here, let knowledgeable people talk and shut you pathetic pajeer mouth, why the **** you have to pollute this thread, go mess somewhere else.
 
Well in that case thank you for your input and ciao from the thread.
 
Layed systems of which the core sites are kept mobile.

The Ukrainian Patriot is protected by layers of SHORADs. This is also how the Ukranians kept their S-300s active which was to keep them mobile between two prepared sites.

Secondly is intel and emissions control - the Ukrainians know from NATO and additional Human intelligence sources when the Russians are going to launch a SEAD sortie - or whenever their Iranian Suicide drones are being readied so the cycle their emissions accordingly.

The Indians are practicing the same tactic for their S-400s. You don’t spend billions on a system and not expect it to be a big red marker.

For Pakistan - that means keeping its Hq-9Ps on the move between preset locations and rotating them in random patterns. Then having either HQ-16s forming a net close to them - with some SHORAD and AAA near these sites.

That keeps any threat guessing where they are in a moment of time unless they get intel on a location and then cue a substantial DEAD package or rocket artillery.

Distance applies to both India and Pakistan so the Chutiyapay comments from Bhaktoras should be ignored - saving a S-400 while driving it back East doesn’t mean its effective engagement area stays at the same positions if these gandoos had any humility to admit that.
 
Some Turkish Delights (AD + EW systems against high, mid and low flying objects) for thought:

1689708559340.png


1689708608002.png


1689708743647.png

1689709129007.png


1689708854556.png

1689708999442.png
 

Thanks for posting this from china made mobile
 
That makes it worse for an INVADING ARMY.
Pakistan can capture land in india and won’t have to face indian population cuz your cities are farther from the border. It would be easier to take and hold such land.
Urban warfare is brutal and slow. Even if you try levelling whole cities you still can’t end resistance 100%. American led coalition levelled Mosul and invaded with at least 10x the strength of the city defenders. Still it took them almost a year to clear the city with many sleeper cells still remaining. And this was just one city. A small city in Punjab alone would have multiple times large population than Mosul. People are already heavily armed. The only place indian army can make gains is unpopulated useless desert. Anywhere else it will face stiff resistance from locals. And those cities serve as manpower reserve so Pakistan can easily mobilize people from those border cities for an invasion. Pakistani Muslims already are ready for Jihad always.
 
As for S-400, an especial delight - stealthy tailless delta-wing deep-strike combat UAV ANKA-3 armed with jet-powered Kamikaze drone Super Shimshek - is being developed to hound like a Cheetah upon the bull to slit his throat before he knows it. I am pretty sure the PAF High Command has some interesting plans for them...

1689712942251.png


1689712997995.png
 
Lets not carried away here even if he is just trolling
 

