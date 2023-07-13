What's new

HIMARS defeat S-400 system

HIMARS defeated S-400 system in the war.

1st event:

www.globaldefensecorp.com

Ukraine’s HIMARS Strike Destroyed Two S-400 Batteries And One S-300’s Radar Station

Ukrainian Air Command South reported on September 7, 2022 that it destroyed Russian Army's S-400 and S-300 batteries. Missile and artillery units carried out more than 370 combat missions during the day. As a result, two S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and a radar for the S-300 air...
www.globaldefensecorp.com www.globaldefensecorp.com

----

2nd event:

www.newsweek.com

Ukraine uses HIMARS to destroy advanced Russian missile system—Reports

The Russian S-400 system is "exactly the sort of equipment that HIMARS would be used to target," a military expert told Newsweek.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com

www.globaldefensecorp.com

Disabled S-400 Dud: Ukrainian HIMARS Artillery Rockets Destroyed Russia’s S-400 Missile’s Command Post

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed part of one of Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile systems in the Kherson region. Pictures of what looks to be the damaged 55K6E mobile command post confirmed that Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian S-400 air defense system...
www.globaldefensecorp.com www.globaldefensecorp.com

----

3rd event:

defence-blog.com

Ukraine forces blow up Russian most advanced air defense system

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system. The Clash Report says the Ukrainian army has blown up the 5P85SM2-01 Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) and 92N2E multi-functional radar, part of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM)...
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com

www.globaldefensecorp.com

Ukrainian HIMARS artillery rockets humiliate Putin by destroying prized S-400 SAM

Ukrainian HIMARS artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system. The Clash Report says the Ukrainian army has blown up the 5P85SM2-01 Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) and 92N2E multi-functional radar, part of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile...
www.globaldefensecorp.com www.globaldefensecorp.com

@Abid123
@Mehdipersian
@925boy
@aziqbal
@Hassan Al-Somal
@_NOBODY_
@Deino
@That Guy
 

