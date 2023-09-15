What's new

Neptune Subsonic Cruise Missiles hit S-400 ADS

Do you remember how many BhaRati's wet their dhoti's in glee when they signed the deal for S-400?
 
313ghazi said:
Do you remember how many BhaRati's wet their dhoti's in glee when they signed the deal for S-400?
Click to expand...
S-400 forms one level of India's multi-tiered missile defense system, which also includes Barak-8, Akash-NG/Prime, QR-SAM, Spyder
1694771988543.png

1694772029874.png

1694772061515.png

1694772126651.png

1694772166303.png

1694772228642.png

Layered BMD interceptors of India –
(1) AD1 interceptor
1694772486513.png


(2)Advanced Air Defence Interceptor
1694772326467.png

1694772357800.png

(2)PDV Mk 2 Interceptor
1694772415657.png
 
In the late 2000s or early 2010s I remember Putin and generally the Russian government telling us:
"The Turks are interested in S-400s. What about you?"

Now I'm glad we never bought that thing.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

LeGenD
HIMARS defeat S-400 system
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
3K
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Storm Shadow Subsonic Cruise Missile in Russia-Ukraine war
Replies
0
Views
551
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
W
Russia On Course To Deliver 5 Squadrons Of S-400 Triumf Air Defense Systems To India Despite ‘Crippling Sanctions’
Replies
0
Views
812
walterbibikow
W
DF41
Russia Has Captured Europe’s Most Advanced Cruise Missile: Implications of the Storm Shadow in Moscow’s Hands
Replies
11
Views
429
kingQamaR
K
W
India to start receiving third S-400 air defence missile squadron from Jan-Feb next year from Russia
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
manpk77
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom