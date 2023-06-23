What's new

China, Russia & HIMARS! Beijing Picks Key Lessons From Moscow To Deflate US MLRS, Expert Compares It To Mao Zedong’s Tactics

1687524564448.png

Ukraine’s deployment of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a medium-range mobile rocket launcher manufactured by the United States, has emerged as a key asset in its battle against Russia.

The devastating impact of HIMARS MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) strikes has annihilated critical Russian military positions with deadly accuracy.

The United States provided Ukraine with multiple HIMARS systems, which have been developed by defense giant Lockheed Martin. Deployed last summer, these MLRS played a pivotal role in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, cutting off crucial supply lines and compelling Russian forces to withdraw from multiple positions.
1687524605096.png

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier admitted that HIMARS was altering the trajectory of the war. The influence of HIMARS in the Ukraine war is vividly portrayed by a talented Ukrainian soldier, famed for creating a musical tribute to the Turkish-supplied Bayraktar drone, who composed and released a new song dedicated specifically to HIMARS last year.

Kyiv also employed a clever tactic by deploying HIMARS decoys to lure Russian forces. These decoys successfully deceived Russian forces, wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on dummy targets.

On the other hand, Russian forces also began prioritizing the destruction of these MLRS, serving as a clear testament to the system’s destructive capabilities and the damage it inflicted on soldiers.

Despite Moscow’s repeated claims of destroying the HIMARS systems, no substantial evidence has emerged to validate these assertions.

Although the strikes conducted by HIMARS had a significant impact on the battlefield last year, the Russian forces have since adapted and implemented tactics that have considerably diminished the threat posed by HIMARS.

China Looks For Counter Measures Against HIMARS
The resounding success of the HIMARS system has captivated the attention of numerous defense and geopolitical experts, who highlight the importance of this weapon system in a potential confrontation with China.

This recognition stems from long-standing hypotheses put forth by US strategists, who have envisioned the key role that HIMARS could play in a conflict involving China.

Given these strategic considerations, the US military has actively explored avenues to harness the power of similar long-range systems positioned across islands in the Western Pacific.

However, observing the war in Ukraine, Chinese military planners have also intensified their research on countering this powerful US weapon. The report, citing an article from a military-affiliated periodical published by a research arm of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has revealed that Chinese analysts admire the HIMARS system.

The HIMARS have consistently targeted ammunition depots, logistics centers, and command posts in the Russian rear, resulting in a massive impact on the battlefield, as per the Chinese article.
1687524642295.png

The analysis highlighted the battlefield advantages of the advanced US rocket system, HIMARS, emphasizing its mobility, survivability, and effectiveness in conventional and guerrilla warfare.

The Chinese analysts noted its ability to carry out high-speed strikes while remaining concealed, reflecting strategic echoes of Mao Zedong’s military thinking. The article also provides a noteworthy perspective on deploying HIMARS systems, emphasizing the potential threat China poses to Taiwan.

In contrast to the discussions by US strategists about dispersing these systems across the Pacific region, the analysis focuses specifically on their anticipated placement within Taiwan.

Chinese strategists consider HIMARS deployment in Taiwan to be the most significant threat. Based on Taiwan’s geography and tactical situation, they expect that HIMARS would primarily be stationed in the western plains of Taiwan and pre-designated positions.

This deployment would provide strategic advantages regarding proximity to potential targets and operational flexibility. The assessment underscores the capability of HIMARS systems based in Taiwan to strike coastal regions of China, mainly targeting landing forces, command sites, and logistics.

This highlights concerns regarding pre-invasion operations, taking advantage of vulnerable Chinese forces during their coastal mobilization.

It also implies the potential supply of longer-range HIMARS munitions to Taiwan, while the United States has exercised caution in providing such extended-range munitions to Ukraine to prevent escalation.

Importance Of Air Superiority
Although Western strategists see HIMARS as a potential deterrent against a PLA invasion of Taiwan, Chinese experts do not consider it invincible. They are actively exploring ways to counter the system.

The Chinese assessment notes the importance of establishing air superiority and employing active attacks to neutralize HIMARS, drawing from observations of Russian combat deficiencies in Ukraine.

Also, Chinese strategists demonstrate confidence in their ability to establish air superiority in a conflict with Taiwan. In terms of battlefield perception and observation, achieving air supremacy and prioritizing intelligence gathering is crucial, as it can put the opponent in a passive position.

Controlling the information domain is a vital weapon, enabling the PLA to accurately detect and locate HIMARS, conduct precise strikes, and secure preemptive victory.

The assessment highlights the HIMARS platform’s speed, mobility, rapid firing, and concealment strengths.
1687524682403.png

To counteract these advantages, the Chinese assessment suggests emulating the Russian approach of heavily relying on drones for three-dimensional reconnaissance, tracking HIMARS movements, and executing targeted strikes using fighter bombers.

Chinese experts firmly believe in their ability to counter the US rocket system, HIMARS, by employing various strategies, including establishing air superiority, conducting drone attacks, jamming techniques, and utilizing intelligence support.

They highlight the vulnerabilities of HIMARS in terms of mobility and intelligence systems. The effectiveness of HIMARS in a potential conflict in Taiwan is questioned due to the island’s limited hiding spots and China’s extensive mapping.
China, Russia & HIMARS! Beijing Picks Key Lessons From Moscow To Deflate US MLRS, Expert Compares It To Mao Zedong's Tactics

Ukraine's deployment of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a medium-range mobile rocket launcher manufactured by the United States, has emerged as a key asset in its battle against Russia.
There's no hope for China to win a war against USA and its allies.

Not only in terms of technology that China is already losing.

But also in numbers and positioning (China is already being surrounded).

Many countries, who call themselves not involved in a war between China-USA are actually helping the USA.

Like, for example, the latest statement of Japan which doesn't want to be involved, but just wants to be a supporter of the USA by providing an unbreakable fortress and giving an endless supply of intel and ammunition. (China can't attack Japan because China and Japan are not in a war). Like for example in Russia-Ukraine war. Well, Poland is not in a war with Russia, but Poland gives unlimited supply to help Ukraine, so Poland is the unbreakable fortress.

China is just a stupid passive victim, being bullied by others who call themselves neutral (even friends of China, but just friends, not good friends)


If I were Russia, I will attack and occupy the entire Ukraine.
 
Menthol said:
There's no hope for China to win a war against USA and its allies.

Not only in terms of technology that China is already losing.

But also in numbers and positioning (China is already being surrounded).

Many countries, who call themselves not involved in a war between China-USA are actually helping the USA.

Like, for example, the latest statement of Japan which doesn't want to be involved, but just wants to be a supporter of the USA by providing an unbreakable fortress and giving an endless supply of intel and ammunition. (China can't attack Japan because China and Japan are not in a war). Like for example in Russia-Ukraine war. Well, Poland is not in a war with Russia, but Poland gives unlimited supply to help Ukraine, so Poland is the unbreakable fortress.

China is just a stupid passive victim, being bullied by others who call themselves neutral (even friends of China, but just friends not good friends)
But the problem is. As long as China's Naval fleet and bombers circle Japan. Japan will keep quiet.

And tell you a secret. A few days ago. The H-6N broke through the defense circle of the Reagan aircraft carrier. Force the Reagan to flee the South China Sea.

Who surrounds who? Who has the technology? By your mouth?

The Reagan aircraft carrier fled to Vietnam.😂😂😂

www.google.co.jp

US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan to make port call in Vietnam

Nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan is only the third US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.
www.google.co.jp www.google.co.jp
 
Menthol said:
There's no hope for China to win a war against USA and its allies.

Not only in terms of technology that China is already losing.

But also in numbers and positioning (China is already being surrounded).

Many countries, who call themselves not involved in a war between China-USA are actually helping the USA.

Like, for example, the latest statement of Japan which doesn't want to be involved, but just wants to be a supporter of the USA by providing an unbreakable fortress and giving an endless supply of intel and ammunition. (China can't attack Japan because China and Japan are not in a war). Like for example in Russia-Ukraine war. Well, Poland is not in a war with Russia, but Poland gives unlimited supply to help Ukraine, so Poland is the unbreakable fortress.

China is just a stupid passive victim, being bullied by others who call themselves neutral (even friends of China, but just friends, not good friends)


If I were Russia, I will attack and occupy the entire Ukraine.
A war between US (and its allies) and China will NOT be fought, or I should say, just fought in the South China Sea or surrounding area. It will be a resource war.

What I mean resource war is that US will shut off Indian Ocean via Anderman sea and Malacca Strait, Suez Canal in the Red Sea, and Western Pacific (by drawing a defensive line between Alaska, Hawaii, and Australia) and then close off land trading route from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

This means the West would starve China from critical resource like Coal, Iron, Copper, Aluminium and oil from the middle east. This would mean either Chinese Navy or Army would have to come out and fight the American/Allies in those area or starve the Chinese from getting any resource.

Couple that with direct/indirect support from Asian country, that would make the situation a lot more complicated.
 
jhungary said:
A war between US (and its allies) and China will NOT be fought, or I should say, just fought in the South China Sea or surrounding area. It will be a resource war.

What I mean resource war is that US will shut off Indian Ocean via Anderman sea and Malacca Strait, Suez Canal in the Red Sea, and Western Pacific (by drawing a defensive line between Alaska, Hawaii, and Australia) and then close off land trading route from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

This means the West would starve China from critical resource like Coal, Iron, Copper, Aluminium and oil from the middle east. This would mean either Chinese Navy or Army would have to come out and fight the American/Allies in those area or starve the Chinese from getting any resource.

Couple that with direct/indirect support from Asian country, that would make the situation a lot more complicated.
I keep saying. At that time, MacArthur should let the Australians command the UN army. Damn! MacArthur didn't listen to my advice!
 
jhungary said:
A war between US (and its allies) and China will NOT be fought, or I should say, just fought in the South China Sea or surrounding area. It will be a resource war.

What I mean resource war is that US will shut off Indian Ocean via Anderman sea and Malacca Strait, Suez Canal in the Red Sea, and Western Pacific (by drawing a defensive line between Alaska, Hawaii, and Australia) and then close off land trading route from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

This means the West would starve China from critical resource like Coal, Iron, Copper, Aluminium and oil from the middle east. This would mean either Chinese Navy or Army would have to come out and fight the American/Allies in those area or starve the Chinese from getting any resource.

Couple that with direct/indirect support from Asian country, that would make the situation a lot more complicated.
I have a small question. If China doesn't compete for oil. Direct use of ballistic missiles to strike mainland Australia. Will Australian warships still confront Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE Joint Navy in the Middle East?
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
I have a small question. If China doesn't compete for oil. Direct use of ballistic missiles to strike mainland Australia. Will Australian warships still confront Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE Joint Navy in the Middle East?
I have a small question for you.

What make you think you will understand the level of answer I will give you with that simpleton mind of yours?

Do the world a favor, stop quoting me ever as yours post are not worth the 5 seconds for me to quote "Stop Quoting Me" Probably just that second give you a laughing emoji. Because that is what you are, a laughing stock
 
jhungary said:
I have a small question for you.

What make you think you will understand the level of answer I will give you with that simpleton mind of yours?

Do the world a favor, stop quoting me ever as yours post are not worth the 5 seconds for me to quote "Stop Quoting Me" Probably just that second give you a laughing emoji. Because that is what you are, a laughing stock
🙂

Guess. In the whole world. Who cares about Australia? Who will take Australia seriously?

Damn. Even Americans are not as imaginative as Australians.

Do you think the whole world is just you and the Americans?

The dog's owner knelt down. But the dog is still barking. 😂😂😂
Screenshot_20230621_163026.jpg


jhungary said:
I have a small question for you.

What make you think you will understand the level of answer I will give you with that simpleton mind of yours?

Do the world a favor, stop quoting me ever as yours post are not worth the 5 seconds for me to quote "Stop Quoting Me" Probably just that second give you a laughing emoji. Because that is what you are, a laughing stock
Screenshot_20230621_163026.jpg


MTXX_MH20230604_112810368.jpg

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
I read a Chinese report that the CEP of PCL191 to be 1 meter at 300km.

That video seemed to be 1 meter CEP

eurasiantimes.com

With A Deadly 500 Km Range, China Tests 'HIMARS-Like Rocket System' That Can Strike High-Altitude Indian Bases Along The LAC



Far far far outranged Murican HIMARS and with a bigger bang and almost accurate enough to do a root canal job on target.
:rofl:

China should gift Putin with 100 of PCL191 together with 20,000 Firedragons


AND REMEMBER CHINA INDUSTRIAL PROWESS CAN CHURN OUT
PHL-191 AND FIREDRAGONS LIKE COOKIES AND DIMSUMS.

0 WhatsApp Image 2022-09-21 at 21.20.43.jpeg





0 WhatsApp Image 2022-09-21 at 21.20.43.jpeg











www.news9live.com





and Chinese suicide drones by the hundreds of boxes?￰ﾟﾤﾔ?￰ﾟﾘﾆ?￰ﾟﾘﾆ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ?￰ﾟﾏﾔ️? Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.
Will make the Murican Switchblade look like Murica bringing switchblade to a machine gun fight.



Get a hundred boxes to start with

FVXRZSyaUAAJVpi







https://inf.news/en/military/e216edc4350d07ad049b992cf0b50fd4.html

China should gift Russia with 500 such boxes for a start.

FVXRZS1aAAAfOge





Or of CHinese boots on the ground alongside of Russia
whatsapp-image-2022-05-24-at-12-59-24-pm-jpeg.876297



standing-ovation-people-clapping-crowd-cheer-rally-g6l5iqb2wkk4wyvx.gif





SO AS NOT TO FORGET




The TB-001, often known as the ‘twin-tailed scorpion,’ was developed by the Sichuan-based Tengoen Technology. Distinguished by its twin-tail booms and first launched in September 2017, it has a range of about 6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.

14-2-scaled.jpg






It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of over 3,000 kg and a service ceiling of 32808 feet. It also has an unusually positioned three-propeller configuration, with one on each wing and the other a push-propeller at the end of the main fuselage.

This flight altitude is higher than the effective interception range of the short-range surface-to-air missiles, improving the operational safety of the UCAV.
 

