India aims to deploy indigenous long-range air defence systems by 2028-29

NG Missile Vessels

NEW DELHI: India plans to operationally deploy by 2028-2029 its own long-range air defence system, which can detect and destroy incoming stealth fighters, aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions at ranges up to 350-km.

The “interception capabilities” of the indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) system, being developed by DRDO under the ambitious Project Kusha, will be “comparable” to the formidable Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system recently inducted by the IAF, sources told TOI on Sunday.

After the Cabinet Committee on Security in May 2022 cleared development of the LR-SAM system as a “mission-mode” project, the defence ministry last month accorded the acceptance of necessity (AoN) for procurement of five of its squadrons for the IAF at a cost of Rs 21,700 crore.
India aims to deploy indigenous long-range air defence system by 2028-2029

India News: India is set to deploy its own long-range air defence system by 2028-29. The indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) system, being devel
