'Angad', 'Uttam' To Replace Imported Systems In Indigenous LCA Fighter Jets

NEW DELHI: In a significant development amid the ongoing push for indigenisation of military weapon systems, the made-in-India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mark1A would be fitted with the 'Uttam' radar and the 'Angad' electronic warfare suite, replacing the imported systems installed previously.The Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and Angad electronic warfare suite are being developed indigenously and will be ready to be integrated with the LCA Mark-1A aircraft very soon, defence officials told ANI.The Indian Air Force has already placed orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets and going to place orders for another 97 in the near future."From the 41st aircraft onwards to the order for 83 LCA Mark1A planes, the electronic warfare suite and the AESA radar would be made in India, enhancing the extent of the indigenous content in these aircraft, replacing the imported systems," a source said.The projects are being implemented by different laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.The push for retrofitting the LCA with indigenous weapon systems is also tipped to save millions in foreign exchange while creating employment opportunities in the defence industry.The Uttam radar has also shown very promising results in the development phase and has even been considered for deployment in high-end fighter jets, sources informed.According to plans of the Indian Air Force, these made-in-India aircraft will replace the MiG-series fighter jets in its fleet, sources said, adding that the plans have been submitted to the Defence Ministry and before all other stakeholders in the national security establishment.The Indian Air Force Chief (IAF), Air chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also held a review meeting recently with all involved parties, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, with regard to the indigenous fighter jet program.The Indian Air Force would also be using a more capable version of the Uttam radar on the LCA-Mark2 and future indigenous fighter aircraft being developed by Indian agencies.