Honour Killings: The Iraqi YouTube star killed by her father

'Strangled in her sleep'​

The Iraqi YouTube star killed by her father Tiba al-Ali's death has sparked the call for change for violence against women in Iraq.

Tiba spoke about her life in Turkey in her videosShe started her channel after moving from her native Iraq to Turkey at the age of 17 in 2017, talking about her independence, her fiancé, make-up and other things. Tiba appeared happy and attracted tens of thousands of subscribers.This January she went back to Iraq to visit her family - and was murdered by her father. However, the killing was not considered to have been "pre-meditated" and herTiba's death sparked protests across Iraq about its laws regarding so-called "honour killings", the case highlighting how women are treated in a country where conservative attitudes remain dominant.Reports say Tayyip Ali strangled her to death in her sleep on 31 January. He later turned himself into the police.A member of the local government where Tiba was killed said her father was sentenced in April to the short prison term.In the wake of Tiba's murder, hundreds of women took to the streets in Iraq to protest against legislation around "honour killings".Women in Iraq and on social media have been protesting after Tiba's death