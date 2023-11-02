Hafizabad : Parents kill daughter with electric shocks over love-marriage in Hafizabad

Kingdom come
A girl was tied with ropes and given electric shocks by her parents until she died over a love marriage in Hafizabad, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday.
The girl identified as Sundas had contracted a love marriage with Qasim Raza some time ago which infuriated her parents.
“Upon being asked by my parents, I dropped Sundas at her parents’ house where they killed her,” Qasim said.
The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary.
A case of murder was registered against the girl’s parents on the complaint of her husband.
“The accused escaped after murdering the girl. A search for their arrest is underway,” policesaid.
@hatehs
https://www.24newshd.tv/1-Nov-2023/...ectric-shocks-over-love-marriage-in-hafizabad
