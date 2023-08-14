Hezbollah unveils new Anti-Tank-Guided-Missile

Hezbollah Unveils New Advanced Guided Missile System (+Video)​

August, 12, 2023 - 11:06

World news

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Lebanon's prominent resistance movement, Hezbollah, has introduced a cutting-edge guided missile system, touting remarkable anti-armor capabilities combined with precision accuracy.​

Hezbollah Unveils New Advanced Guided Missile System (+Video) - World news - Tasnim News Agency TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Lebanon's prominent resistance movement, Hezbollah, has introduced a cutting-edge guided missile system, touting remarkable anti-armor capabilities combined with precision accuracy.

Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System - Islam Times Islam Times - Hezbollah has unveiled on Friday night a new guided missile system that boasts anti-armor and precision features.

General specifications



Time unterval between two shots of this new ATGM : 1.3 second



Penetration depth : 1,300 mm



New nightmare of Israeli armored vehicles/tanks

According to Lebanon's al-Manar television network, the inauguration of the "Tharollah (AS)" weapon system took place on Friday. A video showcased the missile system in action, engaging armor-plated targets even under challenging low-visibility conditions.In the footage, the dual-platform equipment effectively launched two consecutive missiles, each striking and incapacitating various targets with precision.Key attributes of the new equipment, as detailed in the report, include the ability to achieve simultaneous target hits and destruction, adaptability for both day and night deployment, and notable mobility and maneuverability.Equipped with Kornet anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), the system is well-suited for countering main battle tanks. The unveiling of this weaponry coincided with the commemoration of Hezbollah's victory in the conflict against Israeli forces in July 2006.Hezbollah has consistently cautioned Israel against underestimating its military capabilities, highlighting an arsenal of tens of thousands of missiles capable of reaching targets across occupied territories.In a recent report by Israel's Maariv daily newspaper, concerns were raised by the Israeli military over Hezbollah's bolstered air defense capabilities. The movement's strategy of enhancing air defense systems over the past five years was viewed by Israel as an effort to curtail the freedom of action of the Israeli air force in Lebanese airspace.The Israeli military expressed apprehension about what they referred to as a "significant shift" in Hezbollah's air defense approach in Lebanon. The regime cited the doubling of air defense assets in the possession of Hezbollah as a pivotal factor contributing to their unease. This expansion aims to impede the Israeli air force's operations within Lebanese territory.