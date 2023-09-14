Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah build airport 20km from Zionist regime's border

Israel accuses Iran of building airport in southern Lebanon to launch attacks against Israelis​

Israel accused Iran on Monday of building an airport in southern Lebanon to be used as a launchpad for attacks against Israelis across the border, signaling a possible escalation in tensions between the regional foes.Speaking at a high-profile security conference hosted by Reichman University near Tel Aviv, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed. Gallant displayed satellite photographs that he said showed the site, where theGallant alleged that. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Hezbollah declined to comment on Israeli accusations. The defense minister did not specify when the satellite photos were taken.Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC obtained by The Associated Press from July 28 showed work on a. Satellite images from January showed the runway largely unpaved. Israel has said in recent years that it shot down Hezbollah or Iranian-linked drones launched from Lebanon and Syria.In an unusually bold attack earlier this year,. The group also allowed Palestinian militant factions to operate in its strongholds and fire rocket barrages toward Israel this past spring.Israel has complained about further provocations by Hezbollah, including over— a demarcation set by the United Nations for the purpose of confirming the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon when it ended an occupation in 2000.Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, and Gallant outlined what he said were a list of Iranian activities along Israel’s various fronts, including support for militant groups in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.A non-Israeli source with knowledge of the site said- some of them weaponised - built off of Iranian blueprints. The source said drones launched from the site could be used for both internal and external operational activities - but added that the nature and direction of the runway suggested the former were more likely.Hezbollah has been investing heavily in drone technology, the source said.Gallant said, which has a peace treaty with Israel, "through Shiite militias that operate and are based in Iraq".Gallant also mentioned divisions in Israeli society over planned judicial overhaul legislation which has led to mass demonstrations and some reservists saying they would refuse call-ups if the legislation passes., The Israel Defense Forces and our ability to provide security to the State of Israel," Gallant said.