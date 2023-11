Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah destroys IDF military base in "Israel" in solidarity with Gaza

Israeli injuries surge to 8,650: Occupation media​

ByAl Mayadeen English

Source: Israeli media

Today 14:05

Medical sources have classified the injuries in Israeli hospitals until Sunday as follows: 128 injuries in a clinically dead state inside hospitals, 34 critical cases, 378 in serious condition, and 740 in moderate condition.The Israeli Occupation Forces released, on Sunday, the names of 387 soldiers, officers, and reservists killed since October 7. This update comes despite the media blackout policy adopted by the occupation entity regarding battle-related information.The Palestinian Resistance continues to confront the invading Israeli occupation forces' attacks on multiple fronts in Gaza, targeting invading forces and engaging with them in intense confrontations, resulting in significant human and material losses for the occupation.It is worth noting that the numbers given by Hezbollah and the Qassam Brigades surpass the "officially" declared count of Israeli soldiers killed in the operations, as "Israel" has a long-established policy of not declaring its actual losses. "Israel" has reported six soldiers and one settler killed on the Lebanese border, while Hezbollah affirmed on November 1 that at least 120 IOF soldiers were killed or wounded in action North of occupied Palestine since October 7.