Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah destroys IDF military base in "Israel" in solidarity with Gaza

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1726550879904600473

Hezbollah used 4 large calibre Burkan rockets in these attacks.

"Burkan is a short-range rocket with a range of up to 10 km, and its warhead's weight varies from 100 kg to 500 kg. Launched from pedestal launchers designed for mortar bombs, Hezbollah reportedly obtained these rockets in the mid-2000s."

The anti-Iran and anti-Hezbollah sectarian scums should never post again after calling Hezbollah Zionist/Jew loving traitors, "Hezbolshaytan", and mocking their martyrs by suggesting they are at war with "a tower". The same sectarian scums who threaten to forcefully convert all Shias to Sunni Islam (hello, ISIS) and lie to fool people that even "Hezbollah won't fire one rocket towards Israel". Sectarian anti-Iran and anti-Shia morons with egg on their face.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1726550072622813559

A 500kg warhead is significantly larger than anything the Palestinian militants have in their arsenal.

Israel's terrorist war ministers frequently threat to carpet bomb Lebanese cities to punish Lebanese civilians and return Lebanon "to the Stone Age", but this was a message that Hezbollah can also return much of the north of Israel to the Stone Age.

Shia Hezbollah uses rockets from Iran to destroy an IDF base. Meanwhile, Sunni Arab nations have already capitulated and recognised "Israel" and call Hezbollah terrorists, while Egypt is complicit in the blockade and genocide of Palestinian civilians and children in Gaza and Turkey continues to export oil to Israel and bow to its terrorist leaders. These countries all have Israeli embassies in their lands and are all complicit in the Zionist genocide against Palestinians, yet their leaders pretend to support Palestinians and the masses believe them. Have some shame.
 
Screenshot 2023-11-20 at 13.46.01.png
Screenshot 2023-11-20 at 13.46.30.png
 
Zionist child killings pigs have lost more than during the entire Ramadan war of 1973 against Egypt and Syria at the hands of a a few hundred superhuman courageous Palestinian FREEDOM FIGHTERS.

Zionist pigs killed in 1973 = 2,656 Wounded Zionist pigs = 9,000

The Zionist child killers are hiding their true casualties as Hezbollah has just wiped out a whole Zionist pig sty at Branit barracks, the headquarters of the 91st Division, with two Burkan heavy-caliber missiles, achieving a direct hit as plumes of smoke can be seen from Lebanon.

Israeli injuries surge to 8,650: Occupation media​


  • ByAl Mayadeen English
  • Source: Israeli media
  • Today 14:05

Medical sources have classified the injuries in Israeli hospitals until Sunday as follows: 128 injuries in a clinically dead state inside hospitals, 34 critical cases, 378 in serious condition, and 740 in moderate condition.

Number can lie​


The Israeli Occupation Forces released, on Sunday, the names of 387 soldiers, officers, and reservists killed since October 7. This update comes despite the media blackout policy adopted by the occupation entity regarding battle-related information.


The Palestinian Resistance continues to confront the invading Israeli occupation forces' attacks on multiple fronts in Gaza, targeting invading forces and engaging with them in intense confrontations, resulting in significant human and material losses for the occupation.

It is worth noting that the numbers given by Hezbollah and the Qassam Brigades surpass the "officially" declared count of Israeli soldiers killed in the operations, as "Israel" has a long-established policy of not declaring its actual losses. "Israel" has reported six soldiers and one settler killed on the Lebanese border, while Hezbollah affirmed on November 1 that at least 120 IOF soldiers were killed or wounded in action North of occupied Palestine since October 7.


HGV said:
kindly remove this sectarian lying scum from my thread @LeGenD @waz
Click to expand...
I am convinced that some of these Wahhabi types are working for the Zionists to sow sectarianism. The Saudis are funding a massive pro-Zionist propaganda campaign to malign the Axis of Resistance and Iran in particular.

Israel-Palestine war: Saudi Arabia detains worshippers praying for Gaza in holy sites​


Islah Abdur-Rahman was taken away by soldiers, and says his experience was an insight into what it's like to be silenced

www.middleeasteye.net

Saudi Arabia detains worshippers praying for Gaza in holy sites

Islah Abdur-Rahman was taken away by soldiers, and says his experience was an insight into what it's like to be silenced
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net
 
