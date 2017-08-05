What's new

Hamza Shehbaz's Alleged Wife Ayesha Asad Claims

Ayesha Ahad, who claims to be Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif's daughter-in-law, addressed a press conference on Saturday to demand that a parliamentary committee be formed on her case along the lines of the one proposed to probe Ayesha Gualai's allegations against Imran Khan.

Read more about Ayesha's past allegations here.

Her statement came after newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for the formation of special committee to investigate Gulalai's allegations of sexual harassment against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Ahad claims to have been married to Hamza Shahbaz before she was unceremoniously abandoned by her alleged spouse. Over the years, she has repeatedly complained of being victimised for pursuing her case and has reported serious attacks on at least two occasions, including one by armed pillion riders that targetted her daughter. She has also complained of being victimised by the Lahore police and other arms of the state machinery.

Ahad, who was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan and Yasmin Rashid, claimed that members of the Sharif family — including Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz — were aware of "certain matters" regarding her case and that all of them should be investigated by a committee.

"When will Mian [Nawaz Sharif] Sahab make a committee for his daughter-in-law?" she asked, recalling that she has been knocking on the doors of various courts for seven years and has been targeted for her persistence.

Reiterating her claim that PML-N MPA Hamza Shahbaz had married her in 2010, she said: "I also have messages from a lot of people."

Almost immediately after her press conference, PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted asking the incumbent prime minister whether he will form a committee to "investigate serious allegations levelled by Ayesha Ahad".


He also called for women rights activists to stand by Ahad for enduring seven years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her alleged husband.


Ayesha Ahad has previously been in the news for allegedly being targeted by Hamza and Shahbaz Sharif. A National Accountability Bureau investigation had led to her brother and mother's name being placed on the Exit Control List.

She had contested the 2013 general elections against Hamza from NA-119 as an independent candidate.
https://www.dawn.com/news/1349769/h...st-into-limelight-in-pti-pml-n-harassment-row
-----////----


Her full press conference

http://www.unewstv.com/110919/ayesha-ahad-full-press-conference-5th-august-2017
 
Baboon league should also setup the committee and investigate her harassment claims, cant have a one way ticket. lets see if Baboon league are serious.
 
20643320_1360452347386647_7060260183419613851_o.png.jpg
 
Why Imran Khan & PTI is panicking??? Curious what is there in the messages???
 
So after the Press Conference, the Great Punjab Police raids her house. Great going House of Sharif, not only have you shown yourself to be corrupt, but also rapists and having not an ounce of decency in your blood.

 
notorious_eagle said:
So after the Press Conference, the Great Punjab Police raids her house. Great going House of Sharif, not only have you shown yourself to be corrupt, but also rapists and having not an ounce of decency in your blood.

Click to expand...

These tyrants will face the earth some day. Today they're acting Gods. Using their Mercenary force the Punjab Police. They'll be dragged out on the streets.
 
:stop:

It was a technical mistake, Hamza Shehbaz thought he was getting one-time $ex not an asset.
 
Where's the evidence!? Where are the messages? Where has she been for the last 7 years? Why are IK or PTI not subjecting this woman to the same treatment or abuse as Gulalai? Why is IK tweeting in favour of her and not Gulalai!?

See the hypocrisy!? And that ladies and gentlemen is PTI/IK for you!

That said, her claims too should be investigated and if she's telling the truth then she should get justice!
 
Jinn Baba said:
Where's the evidence!? Where are the messages? Where has she been for the last 7 years? Why are IK or PTI not subjecting this woman to the same treatment or abuse as Gulalai? Why is IK tweeting in favour of her and not Gulalai!?

See the hypocrisy!? And that ladies and gentlemen is PTI/IK for you!

That said, her claims too should be investigated and if she's telling the truth then she should get justice!
Click to expand...

She has been running around asking for justice for the last 7 years. Are you seriously comparing PTI's treatment of Ayesha Gulali with that of Ayesha Ahad?

Ayesha Ahad was charged under Anti Terrorism Court and was sent to prison. Even the Medical Report proved that she was beaten black and blue by the police. Is she a terrorist, seriously? The Lahore High Court had to step in and get her released. Her brothers and fathers were rounded up and beaten/jailed by Special Branch Punjab Police. Are you seriously comparing Ayesha Ahad's treatment with that of Ayesha Gulali?

This is the problem with people like you. They think that Master Sharif is above the law and they should be allowed to act with impunity. I mean, even Ayesha Ahad's daughter was nominated in Police FIR and once again had to be bailed by Lahore High Court. Seriously, Shame on you.

Mini Tank said:
These tyrants will face the earth some day. Today they're acting Gods. Using their Mercenary force the Punjab Police. They'll be dragged out on the streets.
Click to expand...

Indeed. But believe me, the Sharif's still have their loyal slaves who are willing to go to any lengths to protect their corruption. Look at the guy above me.

Are you based in Syria?
 
People launching rockets to discover the sky and we launching women on tv shows to defame each other.
 
notorious_eagle said:
She has been running around asking for justice for the last 7 years. Are you seriously comparing PTI's treatment of Ayesha Gulali with that of Ayesha Ahad?

Ayesha Ahad was charged under Anti Terrorism Court and was sent to prison. Even the Medical Report proved that she was beaten black and blue by the police. Is she a terrorist, seriously? The Lahore High Court had to step in and get her released. Her brothers and fathers were rounded up and beaten/jailed by Special Branch Punjab Police. Are you seriously comparing Ayesha Ahad's treatment with that of Ayesha Gulali?

This is the problem with people like you. They think that Master Sharif is above the law and they should be allowed to act with impunity. I mean, even Ayesha Ahad's daughter was nominated in Police FIR and once again had to be bailed by Lahore High Court. Seriously, Shame on you.



Indeed. But believe me, the Sharif's still have their loyal slaves who are willing to go to any lengths to protect their corruption. Look at the guy above me.

Are you based in Syria?
Click to expand...

No not yet. Just an ambition :)
 
Just a refresher for those who forget how Ayesha Ahad was treated by the Police.

The chief justice of the Lahore High Court has questioned the integrity of the police and an anti-terrorism court judge in taking action against Ayesha Iqbal – who claims to be married to MNA Hamza Shahbaz, son of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif – and ordered her release on bail.

Iqbal was remanded in police custody for 10 days by ATC Judge Tahir Pervaiz last Tuesday in an abduction case. “Prima facie [there was] some foul play on the part of the learned judge of Anti-Terrorism Court II,” said a special division bench headed by Chief Justice Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry in a written order at the end of Friday’s hearing.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/269416/abuse-of-power-lhc-smells-foul-play-in-ayesha-iqbal-case/

A Lahore High Court division bench on Friday released PML-Q leader Ahad Malik’s daughter Ayesha Malik on bail and ordered an inquiry against the anti-terrorism court judge who had remanded her in 10-day police custody for her alleged involvement in a kidnap case.

https://www.dawn.com/news/664688

The medical board constituted on the orders of Anti-Terrorism Court No-III Lahore for the examination of Ayesha Ahad Malik, claiming to be wife of Hamza Shahbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, reported several brutal injuries inflicted on the victim who was brutally beaten by the Punjab police three times during the first week of October 2011.

https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2011/11/19/police-beat-ayesha-malik-thrice-medical-report/

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted bail to Mah Noor Malik, daughter of Ayesha Ahad Malik, in a kidnap case, with directions to the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs. 50,000.
Police had nominated Ayesha Ahad Malik and her 16-year old daughter Mah Noor in case of kidnapping of Lory VIE P.Docog with allegations that, over a dispute of a maid servant, the accused (Ayesha Malik and her daughter) had kidnapped her son, Joseph, and trespassed on her house.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/archive/print/329625-ayesha-ahads-daughter-bailed-in-kidnap-case
 
Musafir117 said:
People launching rockets to discover the sky and we launching women on tv shows to defame each other.
Click to expand...

While am always surprised by many educated people supporting Sharif family. Apart from the corruption charges which are still somehow debatable as per their logic but the Kingdom they've formed. They even used IB Agents to harass or tackle Journalists exposing them. Kingdom has shades over every institution keeping it under their raj. How can some a Human who is born free can live under such circumstances? Except those who bow.
 
notorious_eagle said:
She has been running around asking for justice for the last 7 years. Are you seriously comparing PTI's treatment of Ayesha Gulali with that of Ayesha Ahad?

Ayesha Ahad was charged under Anti Terrorism Court and was sent to prison. Even the Medical Report proved that she was beaten black and blue by the police. Is she a terrorist, seriously? The Lahore High Court had to step in and get her released. Her brothers and fathers were rounded up and beaten/jailed by Special Branch Punjab Police. Are you seriously comparing Ayesha Ahad's treatment with that of Ayesha Gulali?

This is the problem with people like you. They think that Master Sharif is above the law and they should be allowed to act with impunity. I mean, even Ayesha Ahad's daughter was nominated in Police FIR and once again had to be bailed by Lahore High Court. Seriously, Shame on you.
Click to expand...

And that's the problem with IK worshippers like you, you are blinded to your leader and party's shortcomings. You are too biased to see things that the rest of us can clearly see.

BTW read the last para of my post. If she's telling the truth (and I have no reason to doubt her) then she MUST get justice.

F the Shariffs!
F IK!
F every kamina politician of Pakistan!
 
Jinn Baba said:
And that's the problem with IK worshippers like you, you are blinded to your leader and party's shortcomings. You are too biased to see things that the rest of us can clearly see.

BTW read the last para of my post. If she's telling the truth (and I have no reason to doubt her) then she MUST get justice.

F the Shariffs!
F IK!
F every kamina politician of Pakistan!
Click to expand...
You are a complete and total tool. It's absolutely disgusting that you think that the stories of the two Ayshas are the same. Anyone with even a monkey brain can tell you that the cases are 100% different.

And tell me, what did Imran Khan do that we should say "F him" ?
 

