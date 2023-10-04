Rafique blames ex-judges, generals for ‘conspiring’ against Nawaz Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Saad Rafique on Wednesday blamed the former judges and generals for ‘’conspiring’’ against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, Rafique said, ''Why do the premiers have to remain in exile? The experiments had been made, and selective people were imposed on the country. Such a deplorable experiment was done way back in 2018.’’The objective of such an experiment was to topple the popular political leadership. The conspiracy against the PML-N’s government was at its peak in 2014. The protests were staged, and an imposter was called from Canada.‘’The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and that imposter were used to resort to vandalism in 2014,’’ he asserted.PML-N stalwart Hamza Shehbaz said on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return will be tantamount to the day of the ‘’public referendum.’’Addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore, Hamza said, ‘’Right now, the country needs a saviour to pull it out of the economic quagmire. The saviour named, Nawaz Sharif will put the country's economy on track.’’‘’The entire country, including Punjab and Lahore, is busy giving the beloved leader, Nawaz Sharif, a historical welcome on his return on October 21.'' Hamza added.He recounted that Lahore was and will be the stronghold of the PML-N.Hamza hoped that the prices of the basic amenities of life and petroleum products would be slashed and unemployment would be ended. ‘’There is a dire need to take all-out steps to provide relief to the masses,’’ the former Punjab chief minister added.