Imran’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah over ‘botched’ land deal

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against a sister and brother-in-law of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for buying 5,261 kanals of expensive land in the Layyah district at cheap rates through fraud.

The ACE Layyah circle prepared a report before registering the case against Dr Uzma Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, and her husband Ahad Majeed.

According to the first information report (FIR), Dr Uzma Khan had bought 5,261 kanals in the Nawan Kot area of Layyah at a cost of Rs130m through fraud and political pressure while the land’s actual price was Rs6 billion.

Dr Uzma Khan shared registration of the land with her husband, Ahad Majeed. The land was bought near the Greater Thal Canal project.

The FIR said the local people did not know about the project while the information was available with Dr Uzma Khan and she wanted to take undue benefit from the deal.

The ACE official disclosed that 500 kanals were snatched from the local people and they were forced by the district administration to leave the land, which was illegal.

Ghulam Asghar Patwari did fake mutations of 2,000 kanals.

The ACE registered the case against Dr Uzma Khan, Ahad Majeed, and patwari Ghulam Asghar.
Fasbre2 said:
Anything posted by idiot/fool may be considered BS of the highest grade..
ACE explains gaffe in ‘land scam’ case against Imran’s sister


MUZAFFARGARH: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab explains the mistake that has become a laughing stock in its case against Dr Uzma Khan, a sister of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, and her husband Ahmad Majeed Khan.
Ms Khan and her husband were accused of buying 5,261 kanal land in the Nawan Kot area of tehsil Chaubara in district Layyah at cheaper rates allegedly through fraud and political pressure. The FIR by the ACE mentions Feb 30, 2022, as the date of mutations of the land when, according to sources, it was actually done on Feb 28, the last day of the month of February, which never has 30 days.
A spokesperson for the ACE shifted the blame to the revenue department, saying that the revenue record received by the anti-graft body had the incorrect date written on it. According to him, the report of the revenue department was dated Feb 30, 2022, and the ACE could not alter the date in the revenue records. He alleged that the mistake of date shows the haste of the accused in preparing the revenue records.
The spokesman disclosed the ACE could not change this because the transfer of land in the revenue book was dated Feb 30 so in the FIR, the ACE officials mentioned the date as per the revenue records.


High court grants protective bail to Dr Uzma, her husband
On the other hand, Lahore High Court, Multan bench, granted protective bail to Dr Uzma Khan and Ahad Majeed in the case on Monday.
Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram granted the protective bail to the accused till June 22.
The defence lawyer said the ACE had registered a false case while the land in question was not worth as much as mentioned in the FIR.
I very much hope IK comes into power and arrest all the potwari's who came up with all these brain waves of arresting any one who have got anything to do with IK.
Pakistan needs a law where incorrect accusation must be punishable by law.
 
mudas777 said:
I very much hope IK comes into power and arrest all the potwari's who came up with all these brain waves of arresting any one who have got anything to do with IK.
Pakistan needs a law where incorrect accusation must be punishable by law.
Imran Khan is facing at-least 10 to 15 defamation cases. Government should make that law at earliest.
 
mudas777 said:
I very much hope IK comes into power and arrest all the potwari's who came up with all these brain waves of arresting any one who have got anything to do with IK.
Pakistan needs a law where incorrect accusation must be punishable by law.
Oh so neither Imran nor those around them could have done any amount of corruption? Are they angels? GTFO with your stupid obsession over this drug addict. I know he is your messiah so you willingly turn a blind eye to their corruption which is hypocrisy at the highest level.
 
Jamie Brooks said:
Oh so neither Imran nor those around them could have done any amount of corruption? Are they angels? GTFO with your stupid obsession over this drug addict. I know he is your messiah so you willingly turn a blind eye to their corruption which is hypocrisy at the highest level.
Learn to speak first and don't show your educational and upbringing levels. If you can't contribute anything tangible don't put your foot in your mouth. Silly boy.
 
Jamie Brooks said:
Oh so neither Imran nor those around them could have done any amount of corruption? Are they angels? GTFO with your stupid obsession over this drug addict. I know he is your messiah so you willingly turn a blind eye to their corruption which is hypocrisy at the highest level.
Let me guess. Are you the son of ex Fuji who have benefited from many free dha plots?
 
Jamie Brooks said:
Oh so neither Imran nor those around them could have done any amount of corruption? Are they angels? GTFO with your stupid obsession over this drug addict. I know he is your messiah so you willingly turn a blind eye to their corruption which is hypocrisy at the highest level.
What drugs ? Where did you see him consume said drugs ?? Have you any proof of him taking drugs or is this just like the so called drug test upon his arrest which had more holes in it then the sieve you use for pakora flour ??

Awaiting your proof ASAP to see if your a truth fellow or a liar ?

Thanks .

mudas777 said:
Learn to speak first and don't show your educational and upbringing levels. If you can't contribute anything tangible don't put your foot in your mouth. Silly boy.
Let’s give him benefit of the doubt and wait his proof of Imran Khan taking drugs .
He seems adamant & maybe he has proof of this as I’ve heard it many times previously but never seen any proof
A drug addict is the easiest thing in the world to expose .
 
Hey everyone. Stop replying to Soor of the Nights topics. From now on Every time he posts, just bump up older topics or start new topics so his propaganda amritsari shit goes to the bottom.

This Amritsari Buddha ******** is a troll. Nothing else.
 
Cowards in Government and their equally corrupt and coward backers think this would make any difference. You have lost all the respect of people of Pakistan. You are sell outs, corrupt and traitors.
 

