Imran’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah over ‘botched’ land deal

High court grants protective bail to Dr Uzma, her husband Click to expand...

ACE explains gaffe in ‘land scam’ case against Imran’s sister The FIR mentions Feb 30, 2022 as the date for the land's mutation; ACE spokesperson shifts blame on to the revenue department.

MUZAFFARGARH: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab explains the mistake that has become a laughing stock in its case against Dr Uzma Khan, a sister of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, and her husband Ahmad Majeed Khan.Ms Khan and her husband were accused of buying 5,261 kanal land in the Nawan Kot area of tehsil Chaubara in district Layyah at cheaper rates allegedly through fraud and political pressure. The FIR by the ACE mentions Feb 30, 2022, as the date of mutations of the land when, according to sources, it was actually done on Feb 28, the last day of the month of February, which never has 30 days.A spokesperson for the ACE shifted the blame to the revenue department, saying that the revenue record received by the anti-graft body had the incorrect date written on it. According to him, the report of the revenue department was dated Feb 30, 2022, and the ACE could not alter the date in the revenue records. He alleged that the mistake of date shows the haste of the accused in preparing the revenue records.The spokesman disclosed the ACE could not change this because the transfer of land in the revenue book was dated Feb 30 so in the FIR, the ACE officials mentioned the date as per the revenue records.On the other hand, Lahore High Court, Multan bench, granted protective bail to Dr Uzma Khan and Ahad Majeed in the case on Monday.Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram granted the protective bail to the accused till June 22.The defence lawyer said the ACE had registered a false case while the land in question was not worth as much as mentioned in the FIR.