Gujarat: Freed Hindu terrorist responsible for Ajmer Dargah Bombing attacks two Muslims for walking past temple

Ajmer blast convict objects to Muslim youth passing by temple as tension grips Bharuch
By: Express News Service
Surat | August 31, 2023 03:07 IST
According to Bharuch A Division police, Muktanand Swami from Shankaracharya Math at Navchowki Ovara area, located on the banks of Narmada river, came out of the temple after finishing his morning prayers and found a "man dressed like a Muslim".
Tension gripped Bharuch town on Tuesday after Muktanand Swami alias Bhavesh Patel (44), a convict in the Ajmer Dargah blast case – who is out on bail since 2018 – clashed with two youths when he objected to one of them passing by a temple.
According to Bharuch A Division police, Muktanand Swami from Shankaracharya Math at Navchowki Ovara area, located on the banks of Narmada river, came out of the temple after finishing his morning prayers and found a “man dressed like a Muslim”.
Muktanand Swami went on to ask the man where he was going. Police said after heated arguements, a fight took place between Muktanand Swami and a youth, Akib Khan Pathan. “Akib, a resident of Undai area in Bharuch, escaped while bleeding from his head and reached the banks of Narmada. His younger brother, Jabir Pathan, reached near the temple after learning about the incident and called out to his brother. When Akib came out, both brothers again had a quarrel with Swamiji, resulting in fisticuffs. The police reached the spot after learning about the incident and brought the situation under control,” an officer said.
The police took the injured brothers to Bharuch Civil Hospital, where Akib underwent a surgery. Muktanand Swami was also treated at the same hospital and was discharged on Tuesday evening. As a crowd gathered at the hospital when Patel was admitted, the police had to deploy forces, said the officer.
The police said that Muktanand Swami filed a complaint against four persons, including Akib and Jabir, their father Yasin Pathan and one more person, for beating him and his disciple as well as threatening them. Akib, meanwhile, filed a complaint against four persons, including Muktanand Swami. The others mentioned are yet to be identified.
Bharuch A Division police Inspector Bhavna Maheriya said, “We have registered offences against both the parties. Several people mentioned in both the complaints are yet to be identified. The incident is sensitive.”
According to the FIR, Akib told the police that his family was into the business of animal husbandry and owned 13 buffaloes who used to graze on the nearby Narmada river bank.
Akib added after inquiring about his whereabouts, Muktanand Swami asked him not to use the road again. “I replied that this is my routine route to reach the river bank. Patel again argued and said ‘not to use the road and slapped me thrice and later attacked me with a spade lying nearby’. Later, a police constable came and took me to the police station and then to a hospital where I received four stitches on my head,” his statements read.
Akib’s complaint mentions two, including Muktanand Swami.
When contacted, Muktanand Swami said, “I came out of the temple and after spotting a Muslim youth, asked him where he was going. He said he was looking for his missing buffalo. I told him not to use this road again, as Shankaracharya Math was located there. He misbehaved with me and used abusive language. He beat me with wooden sticks and called others who also assaulted me. I was intentionally targeted.”
Akib, meanwhile, said, “My buffalo was pregnant and I went to the banks of Narmada in search of her, as she was missing. On the way lies Shankacharya Math… as I was passing by, Swamiji asked me where was I going and I told him that my buffalo might have come to the riverbank for grazing and I was looking for her. Swamiji told me not to use this road again and threatened me. After a verbal exchange, he slapped me and threw a stone on my head. One more youth present there also assaulted me.”
“I escaped to save my life and called my brother Jabir for help. Again while leaving from the spot, a group of youths led by Swamiji stopped our bike and attacked us. A police constable, Kanhabhai from Bharuch A division, reached the spot. In front of him, Swamji threatened me not to use this road again. I told him that this is a public road and I regularly use this road, as my buffalo grazes on the grass on the banks of Narmada. Again they assaulted and threatened us,” he added.
Muktanand Swami and Devendra Gupta were convicted by a local court in August 2018 in a case of blast at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer on October 11, 2007, which killed three persons and injured 15. Muktanand Swami got bail from Rajasthan High Court and returned to Bharuch in 2018 when he was accorded a hero’s welcome.
According to Muktanand Swami, he was appointed as the priest of Shankaracharya Math after the death of Someshwar Maharaj recently. “Earlier, many Hindus used to stay near the temple, now they have shifted to other areas of Bharuch. Most of the houses are locked,” he said, adding that he used to work as cable operator in Ankleshwar between 2000 and 2005 before starting his Swadeshi store in Bharuch.
Asked about his jail term, he said, “The Ajmer district court had convicted me and one more person in the dargah bomb blast case. I was in Jaipur Central Jail from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, I got a non-conditional bail from Rajasthan High Court in 2018 and I returned to Bharuch in September 2018. The matter is at present pending before the Rajasthan High Court.”
