Gujarat: Dalit man, 11 year old cousin entering Hindu religion venue sparks Hindu attacks on their community

hatehs

hatehs

Dalit man entering garba venue faces attack in Gujarat; repeated atrocities on their community, says victim’s uncle​

The victim mentioned that when two members of his community tried to rescue him, they were also assaulted by the accused. One of the attackers even threatened to kill Jitendra if he was seen at a garba again.​

Written By: Junaid Dar
Updated On:
31 Oct 2023 11:39:AM


Dalit man entering garba venue faces attack in Gujarat; repeated atrocities on their community, says victim’s uncle



Ahmedabad: A 20-year-old Dalit man named Jitendra Parmar has filed a complaint with the Kheda town police in Ahmedabad, alleging that members of the Thakur community in his village attacked him and his community members because he entered a garba venue. Jitendra had taken his 11-year-old cousin to the garba venue, which allegedly sparked the assault.
Caste-based slurs and physical assault on Dalit​

Jitendra, who works for a pharmaceutical company in Kheda, stated in his complaint that he had gone to the garba at Mahakali Chowk in the village on October 24. According to him, around 1.30am on October 25, he was doing garba alone when members of the Thakur community came to him and began verbally abusing and harassing him, Times of India (TOI) reported. They subjected him to caste-based slurs and physically assaulted him for entering the venue.
He also mentioned that when two members of his community tried to rescue him, they were also assaulted by the accused. One of the attackers even threatened to kill Jitendra if he was seen at a garba again, he was quoted as saying by TOI. Jitendra’s uncle, Rajendra Parmar, added that his 11-year-old daughter was also subjected to caste-based slurs.
Repeated atrocities on lower castes​

Rajendra further revealed that this incident is not the first time their community has suffered such atrocities. He recalled an incident in 2018 when a Dalit boy was attacked for having a meal with boys from other communities during a marriage event. He explained that Dalits are not allowed to attend social or religious events in the village.
Police registered case against accused​

Meanwhile, the Kheda police have registered a case against the accused for unlawful assembly, causing hurt, criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, and charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It is worth noting that Kheda accounted for more than half of the 129 villages in 12 districts that were given police protection in 2022 after offences under the Atrocities Act, according to an RTI application filed by activist Kaushik Parmar.

