India: Mentally Disabled Muslim man eats prasad at Delhi temple, tied to pole, beaten to death

A disabled Muslim man was lynched in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area on Tuesday. Several people were detained in connection with the incident, police said.



A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the youth identified as Muhammed Israr, appealing to the crowd for help as he cries in pain. However, the mob continued to attack him.



According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, Abdul Wajid, he found his son lying outside his house on Tuesday evening with injury marks all over his body.



Israr told his father that a group of youngsters accused him of stealing, tied him to a pole, and thrashed him with sticks. It was one of his neighbours who brought Israr to his house after the assault. He also provided details about the attackers to his father.