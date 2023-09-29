What's new

India: Mentally Disabled Muslim man eats prasad at Delhi temple, tied to pole, beaten to death

Hero786

A young Muslim man in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area was lynched for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple. The incident has sparked tensions in the area.​

muslim man killed.PNG


Family says he was not a thief and had picked up food from the offering because he was hungry

A disabled Muslim man was lynched in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area on Tuesday. Several people were detained in connection with the incident, police said.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the youth identified as Muhammed Israr, appealing to the crowd for help as he cries in pain. However, the mob continued to attack him.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, Abdul Wajid, he found his son lying outside his house on Tuesday evening with injury marks all over his body.

Israr told his father that a group of youngsters accused him of stealing, tied him to a pole, and thrashed him with sticks. It was one of his neighbours who brought Israr to his house after the assault. He also provided details about the attackers to his father.

Israr later succumbed to his injuries.

A probe into the incident was underway and the police said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV cameras and videos shot on mobile phones.


Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was mentally challenged and could not provide satisfactory answers when confronted by the attackers.

Meanwhile, police were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

Disabled Muslim man eats prasad at Delhi temple, tied to pole, beaten to death

A young Muslim man in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area was lynched for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple. The incident has sparked tensions in the area.
Disabled Muslim man lynched in Delhi after eating at Hindu temple

Family says he was not a thief and had picked up food from the offering because he was hungry
