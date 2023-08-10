Radical Hindu targeting of minority women continues - 9 Hindu men abduct and gangrape Muslim girl going to Dargah in Uttar Pradesh

Gangrape by giving lift to a walking girl: 9 youths in Jhansi took her to a hotel and raped her, left her on the road when her health deteriorated​











Jhansione day beforeIn Jhansi, some youths took away a walking girl on the pretext of giving lift. Then nine youths misbehaved with him by giving him Ganja-beer and other intoxicants. The youth kept the victim hostage for 3 days. Then when his health deteriorated, he was left on the middle of the road in the late night of 5th August. During this, he also gave his phone number to the girl.The relatives got the girl to call and caught two youths and handed them over to the police. The incident took place in Nawabad police station area. On Tuesday late night, the police registered a case of gang rape and arrested 4 youths. Raids are being conducted in search of the remaining youths.the victim says that 9 accused are involved in the gang rape incident. He was kept in the room located in Veerangana Nagar. Erich was also taken away. At both the places gang-rape was done after forcing them to drink ganja and beer. He has seen those accused for the first time.The girl told that the accused raped her for three days by keeping her hostage.The victim's maternal grandfather told that theFrom there Jeevan was going to Shah Dargah. Two youths came from Scooty at Jeevan Shah Tiraha. Asking to leave the house, he made the granddaughter sit on the scooty.Mixing intoxicant in water gave him to drink. Then taken to Orchha. There he called some of his friends. After Orchha, the accused brought the granddaughter to a hotel near the bus stand. There he was given beer and ganja. Threatened to kill the whole family for not drinking. 9 boys molested her after intoxicating her.Nana further told, the accused kept the granddaughter hostage for 3 days. By taking them to hotel and room in Shivaji Nagar, they committed atrocities. Torn his salwar-suit. On the night of August 4, when the condition of the granddaughter was critical, the accused fled leaving her near the fort. On August 5, the relatives found the granddaughter near the fort in a delirious condition. She was wearing jeans and top. On recovering, the granddaughter narrated the entire incident.The maternal grandfather of the girl told the whole incident of cruelty with his granddaughter., said, “The 3 accused had given their numbers to the victim. She didn't know their names. On regaining consciousness, the victim was made to call those accused. One of the accused refused to come saying that he had papers. The other called the victim to the fort. On Tuesday evening, the victim was given a mobile and sent to the fort.We stood around. For half an hour, they kept calling the victim here and there. But later he called at the gate of the fort. Then when they reached the victim, the family members reached. Then both started running away from the bike. The relatives dropped his bike. One accused was caught on the spot. While the other Mirnba ran towards the intersection.The relatives chased him and caught him too. After this they took both of them to Nababad police station. Police have registered a case of gangrape against 5 youths and have taken 4 boys into custody. The rest are being searched."SP City Gyanendra Kumar said, case has been registered against 9 people. Four accused have been arrested. While the search for 5 is on. Soon he will also be arrested.