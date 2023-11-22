What's new

Ghazwa-e-Tind

I won't be surprised if Napak Fouuj is knocking off Kashmiri Mujahideen and Sikhs
for a few dollars. If they can sell Kashmir then what is a few Kashmiri Mujahideen?

Napak Fouuj handed over Afia Siddiqui for 55 thousand dollars along with her 3
children to Americans. I am sure Indians can pay that much for each of their wanted
men in Pakistan.
 
-=virus=- said:
we doin' you a favor
by killing your gun labor

Kashmir jihadists' asses belong to us now

Munir is doing the right thing
He is doing all this to get support from every where US, India, EU, Russia and China.
He even want to make happy Israel.

He has no internal support from pubic and not even from military.
He want to make prime minister to international certified theive Nawaz Sharif.
He is trying his best to end PTI and Imran Khan career.

There will be no end of Kashmiri militants in India.
Remember it. Pakistan support them or not.
They will get support from somewhere.
Afghan Taliban is big example.
1st they get weapons from US, then from Russia or China or from some where.
There are two different religions.

On other hand TTP can be eliminated, but bajwa, munir kept them alive.
In Rahil Sharif days all militants ran away in Afghanistan, but bajwa, munir allowed them to keep them alive to get US support for rule in the country.
 
Hero786 said:
He is doing all this to get support from every where US, India, EU, Russia and China.
He even want to make happy Israel.

He has no internal support from pubic and not even from military.
He want to make prime minister to international certified theive Nawaz Sharif.
He is trying his best to end PTI and Imran Khan career.
Ik overplayed his hand and messed with the wrong people.

Shame, I thought he would be a positive but he messed up everywhere.. at home with the kingmakers and foreign policy wise turned his back on the US and went loco against India.

Uncalculating jazbati fool that he was.
 
-=virus=- said:
Ik overplayed his hand and messed with the wrong people.

Shame, I thought he would be a positive but he messed up everywhere.. at home with the kingmakers and foreign policy wise turned his back on the US and went loco against India.

Uncalculating jazbati fool that he was.
If history has taught us anything,
its the underdog that challenges the biggest and becomes the hero.

I doubt anyone has a better track record of doing what IK has proven in that regard.
 
Sinnerman108 said:
If history has taught us anything,
its the underdog that challenges the biggest and becomes the hero.

I doubt anyone has a better track record of doing what IK has proven in that regard.
low risk/high reward if your bet on a loser works out, you mean ?

sure
 
-=virus=- said:
Ik overplayed his hand and messed with the wrong people.

Shame, I thought he would be a positive but he messed up everywhere.. at home with the kingmakers and foreign policy wise turned his back on the US and went loco against India.

Uncalculating jazbati fool that he was.
He was not corrupt like others. He was talking parrot.
He was same like other politicians to secure vote bank.

In Pakistan, if you talk more against US, Israel, India.
You will get more vote.

Same is Modi, Erdogan, Duterte and etc

He criticized US too much for war on terror and on Soviet War in Afghanistan.
His foreign minister criticized Israel too much on US media.

Israel and US has too much influence in pak military and in world, that brought his govt down by using pak generals. Israelis trained pak soldiers and proxies in Soviet war.
 
Hero786 said:
He was not corrupt like others. He was talking parrot.
He was same like other politicians to secure vote bank.

In Pakistan, if you talk more against US, Israel, India.
You will get more vote.

Same is Modi, Erdogan, Duterte and etc

He criticized US too much for war on terror and on Soviet War in Afghanistan.
His foreign minister criticized Israel too much on US media.

Israel and US has too much influence in pak military and in world, that brought his govt down by using pak generals. Israelis trained pak soldiers and proxies in Soviet war.
Yaar, this whole thing about "dil ka accha" doesn't cut it in world politics. I've read a lot about Mr Khan over the years.. uski galti.. k galat field me ghus gya banda.

Siyasi mamlon m hamesha give and take hota hai, nevermind the election times ka rhetoric

when I say he's an idiot I don't mean he can't play the game, but that he was the type who went out shirtless, no helmet, no body protection etc.. against the most dangerous attack ever.

matlab, suicidal waala kaam.. now Pakistan is not like the US with all their checks and balances where populists can get an actual shot at it, nevermind ki itnay vote kabhi ni milengae ki wazir e azam ban jao.

in fact, US m bhi, upon assuming office.. one has to go with the program.. soch samajh k game khelna parta hai na ?

IK = not a smart guy.

it doesn't matter if he meant well and his heart was in the right place.
 
Hero786 said:
He was not corrupt like others. He was talking parrot.
He was same like other politicians to secure vote bank.

In Pakistan, if you talk more against US, Israel, India.
You will get more vote.

Same is Modi, Erdogan, Duterte and etc

He criticized US too much for war on terror and on Soviet War in Afghanistan.
His foreign minister criticized Israel too much on US media.

Israel and US has too much influence in pak military and in world, that brought his govt down by using pak generals. Israelis trained pak soldiers and proxies in Soviet war.
IK is not corrupt for sure. But what has been done by citizens of Pakistans for him except showing their support in social media? That shows about the mindset of majority public of Pakistan.

So rest of the argument is history. Your army is corrupt and like to keep themselves relevant by waging war like situation throughout Indo Pak and Afgan Pak border. Unless the basic mindset of majority of your people, stakeholders and army is changed, IK or any future leader who thinks about peaceful growth of our subcontinent will not be allowed to develop in Pakistan.
 

