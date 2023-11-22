Ghazwa-e-Tind

Hero786
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 1,109
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Munir is doing the right thing
Ik overplayed his hand and messed with the wrong people.He is doing all this to get support from every where US, India, EU, Russia and China.
He even want to make happy Israel.
He has no internal support from pubic and not even from military.
He want to make prime minister to international certified theive Nawaz Sharif.
He is trying his best to end PTI and Imran Khan career.
Ik overplayed his hand and messed with the wrong people.
Shame, I thought he would be a positive but he messed up everywhere.. at home with the kingmakers and foreign policy wise turned his back on the US and went loco against India.
Uncalculating jazbati fool that he was.
low risk/high reward if your bet on a loser works out, you mean ?If history has taught us anything,
its the underdog that challenges the biggest and becomes the hero.
I doubt anyone has a better track record of doing what IK has proven in that regard.
Ik overplayed his hand and messed with the wrong people.
Shame, I thought he would be a positive but he messed up everywhere.. at home with the kingmakers and foreign policy wise turned his back on the US and went loco against India.
Uncalculating jazbati fool that he was.
Yaar, this whole thing about "dil ka accha" doesn't cut it in world politics. I've read a lot about Mr Khan over the years.. uski galti.. k galat field me ghus gya banda.He was not corrupt like others. He was talking parrot.
He was same like other politicians to secure vote bank.
In Pakistan, if you talk more against US, Israel, India.
You will get more vote.
Same is Modi, Erdogan, Duterte and etc
He criticized US too much for war on terror and on Soviet War in Afghanistan.
His foreign minister criticized Israel too much on US media.
Israel and US has too much influence in pak military and in world, that brought his govt down by using pak generals. Israelis trained pak soldiers and proxies in Soviet war.
