When and How Ghazwa-e-Hind will happen - All Pakistanis Should watch

Abdul Rehman Majeed

When and How Ghazwa-e-Hind will happen - All Pakistanis Should watch this video.

Summary:
  1. There is no proof that chandrayaan 3 was successful. Indians are pathological liars.
  2. India will start Akhand Bharat in the next one year and Pakistan will respond with Ghazwa-e-Hind resulting in the balkanization of India
  3. Allah (swt) has choosen Pakistan and gave the nukes to Pakistan to fight the Ghazwa-e-Hind
  4. India will attack Gilgit-Baltistan while Pakistanis east of Indus will participate in the counter attack.
  5. Each and every Pakistani citizen will pick up the gun and fight the Indians
  6. Care taker government needs to continue for at least 2 years or more
  7. General Asim Munir is a patriot. Only Pakistani Military can save Pakistan

Decipher with Abdul Basit | 25 August 2023 | ABN News


 
Lol can't take back IOK army is most corrupt institution of Pakistan can't save Pakistan they sell themselves as a slave of West not a loyal to the country

No one knows when gazwa e HIND will happen only Allah knows when it will happen
 
Lol can't take back IOK army is most corrupt institution of Pakistan can't save Pakistan they sell themselves as a slave of West not a loyal to the country


No one knows when gazwa e HIND will happen only Allah knows when it will happen
Pakistan is the one which is standing between India and Akhand Bharat.
 
Some people say that Ghazwa-e-Hind was the 1000 year Islamic rule, it came and went, there will be no more GH.
 

