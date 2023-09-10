Abdul Rehman Majeed
When and How Ghazwa-e-Hind will happen - All Pakistanis Should watch this video.
Summary:
- There is no proof that chandrayaan 3 was successful. Indians are pathological liars.
- India will start Akhand Bharat in the next one year and Pakistan will respond with Ghazwa-e-Hind resulting in the balkanization of India
- Allah (swt) has choosen Pakistan and gave the nukes to Pakistan to fight the Ghazwa-e-Hind
- India will attack Gilgit-Baltistan while Pakistanis east of Indus will participate in the counter attack.
- Each and every Pakistani citizen will pick up the gun and fight the Indians
- Care taker government needs to continue for at least 2 years or more
- General Asim Munir is a patriot. Only Pakistani Military can save Pakistan