France To Challenge US F-35 Fighters’ Dominance With Stealthier & Hypersonic Missile-Enabled ‘Super Rafale’​

How can they challenge the F-35 when the FCAS earliest timelines are projected to be between 2035-2040. They aren't even at the stage where they are developing, they are dividing up tasks between French and German companies on who should be responsible for what and what should be developed. Germany itself is buying F-35s. Its going to be a while, if anything I think the British program with the Tempest will come out faster, last I heard they are expecting a prototype in 2027?



By the time the first prototype flies, the f-35 would already be 30+ years old, on the current timeline. And given the orders of the F-35, it will be astronomically cheaper b/c of scale, hell its cheaper than the Gripen, Rafale and Eurofighter right now, the only customers left for those 3 right now are people who can't buy the F-35 or people who have political reasons for buying a french plane, b/c it comes with added guarantees in terms of strategic relations.