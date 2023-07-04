What's new

Establishment of night martial law in some cities of France

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
9,811
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Establishment of night martial law in some cities of France

Establishment of night martial law in some cities of France
Following the continuation of massive protests in France, night curfews have been imposed in some parts of different cities of this country.
The Madras Tribue news site reported that a nighttime martial law has been established in the city of Columbus in the northwestern suburbs of Paris since Sunday, and all the restaurants and cafes in this area, which were usually crowded, have been empty and closed for the past few nights.

"Patrick Chaimovich," the mayor of Columbus, said that the martial law began on Saturday night and will continue until at least Tuesday. These regulations will start at 10:00 PM and continue until 6:00 AM.

This report says that in other parts of this region, mayors have established such regulations.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his latest stance on the widespread protests in this country, asked his cabinet ministers to use all their power and do everything they can to restore order and peace to the country.

Following the publication of the news of the murder of a 17-year-old teenager on Tuesday, angry protesters set fire to government buildings and vehicles in the countryside of France. Since then, the unrest has spread to other cities and regions of France and continues to this day.

Martial law in France, cradle of freedom and democracy. :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
@Foinikas lol

www.avapress.com

Establishment of night martial law in some cities of France | AVA

Following the continuation of massive protests in France, night curfews have been imposed in some parts of different cities of this country.
www.avapress.com www.avapress.com
 

Similar threads

P
Protest and Riots in France
2 3
Replies
37
Views
551
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
jhungary
Man Held in Nottingham Attacks That Killed 3 and Wounded 3
Replies
10
Views
270
AlKardai
AlKardai
Mirzali Khan
Imran Khan Says Country Is Under ‘Undeclared Martial Law’
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
wildlens
W
M
Why Imran Khan has disappeared from Pakistan's media
Replies
5
Views
403
Fish
Fish
Vanguard One
French court confirms ban on 'burkinis' in city's swimming pools
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
168
Views
8K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom