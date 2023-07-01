Protest and Riots in France

You are ill informed my friend.

To sum up whats happening in France. A colonial France that raped and plundered parts of Africa, systematically destroying local norms, cultures, societies and economies. In the process literally killing millions (ala Algeria). The unraveling of these nations forces a human migration only for economic purposes not for some French egalitarian and liberty bullshit.



Those immigrants are secluded from economic benefits and hemmed into Ghettos, where limited resources are spent. French society discriminates against them, constantly reminding them that they are the others, their culture and their values are inferior, and these Ghettos slide into poverty and criminality. In return they get over policing and xenophobic policies. Police brutality and killing become norm, and the children of those immigrant parents begin to despise the lands their fathers came to, finding themselves neither here nor there.



And you sitting Indonesia get on your soapbox and pontificate. BORING!