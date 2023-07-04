(Western dictatorship on display) Parents of child protesters could face jail, French minister warns

Foinikas said: See your hypocrisy? Young people,boys and girls,protesting in Iran are called "terrorists" and face execution if arrested,but

boys in France burning and looting,that's freedom fighters who rise up again a "dictatorship"... Click to expand...

You are Obviously promoting western propaganda as one them. No problem with that.The ones arrested in Iran had links to foreign esp western intelligence, actually they were paid saboteurs. They and their likes managed terror OPs against our scientists such as Dr. Fakhrizadeh doing that on behalf of western criminals.In France, you have a different situation, the liberal dictators of France have gradually destroyed the middle and middle to low class citizens and then blamed them for their low income without providing them with governmental support. The merciless crackdown on them has led to this. People find no way to raise their voices except burning public propeeties.That's actually the consequence of animosity with western powers. I don't deny your points, problem is, internet being a western developed platform always provides western intelligence with required ground to do their terror activities in other countries. The plarforms such as Telegram are double edged swords, people can use it for communication and also west can abuse it to conduct color revolutions against their foes.Again, in case of France, no one is looking for regime change or something like that. No foreign country has opened hundreds of French speaking channels to tarnish internal reputation of French ruling class of favored dictators by west.In Iran, you have a totally different situation. Hundreds of opposition groups exists in Iran. Sometimes west tries to abuse the differences and thats when those incidents happens.