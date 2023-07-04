What's new

(Western dictatorship on display) Parents of child protesters could face jail, French minister warns

Parents of child protesters could face jail, French minister warns
World
2 min read
The New Arab Staff
02 July, 2023
Justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti added that authorities will crack down on the organisers of protests, who have used social media to mobilise.
The parents of children who take part in police protests in France could face prosecution, French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Saturday.

The minister’s remarks came as French authorities scrambled to quell rioting triggered by the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. During a police traffic stop.

"Parents who do not take care of their children (under 17 years old) and leave them out at night knowing where they will go, will face two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros," Dupond-Moretti said.

The minister added that authorities will crack down on the organisers of protests, who have used social media to mobilise. Dupond-Moretti warned that authorities could request IP addresses to identify users.
"So you're 13, 14, 15, 16 or 17 years old, you're at home and you've posted something on Snapchat, your account will be deleted and you'll be detected and punished. We definitely need to calm down again, that's enough," he said.
Five consecutive nights of rioting have seen protesters - mostly minors - torch cars, damage infrastructure and clash with police in a show of rage at the killing of the French-Algerian teenager on Tuesday. The shooting was captured on video, which spread on social media and fuelled the anger over police violence against minorities, exposing severe racial tensions in France.
On Sunday, a day after Nahel was laid to rest in his home town near Paris, the interior ministry said police had made 719 arrests overnight, still a provisional tally, after around 1,300 the previous night.
 
Mehdipersian said:
You call a terrorist "youth"

Typical western propaganda.
Click to expand...
See your hypocrisy? Young people,boys and girls,protesting in Iran are called "terrorists" and face execution if arrested,but
boys in France burning and looting,that's freedom fighters who rise up again a "dictatorship"...
 
orinocotribune.com

France: Macron Shuts Down Internet and Fines Protesters’ Parents

France’s government is targeting parents of minors and the internet to contain a people’s uprising that has entered its sixth day on Monday. As he had threatened days earlier, French Pr…
orinocotribune.com orinocotribune.com

France: Macron Shuts Down Internet and Fines Protesters’ Parents​

JULY 3, 2023

Imagine someone punishes me because of my child's rightful demands from government and the government calls a young protester a criminal!!!

What is the definition of dictatorship?

This is what i would label as a lawless jungle in France. I punish you for someone else's protests.



:rofl:

France to shut internet services to control riots

www.samaaenglish.tv

France to shut internet services to control riots

The French Police says landline and mobile service will be restored
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Muhammed45 said:
France: Macron Shuts Down Internet and Fines Protesters’ Parents
Click to expand...
And what did the mullah regime do? Keep the internet open during the protests? And if yes,at what speed? 😂

Muhammed45 said:
What is the definition of dictatorship?

This is what i would label as a lawless jungle in France. I punish you for someone else's protests.
Click to expand...

2019 Internet blackout in Iran - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

www.mei.edu

Mahsa Amini and the future of internet repression in Iran

The death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 has remained the catalyst and central rallying cry of almost half a year of escalating protests in Iran — protests that have, like many before, and like many will in the future, lived as much online as they have on the ground. What is clearer than ever...
www.mei.edu www.mei.edu

www.theguardian.com

Iran blocks capital’s internet access as Amini protests grow

Social media platforms have also been cut off in areas of Tehran and Kurdistan as videos of dissent go viral
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.wired.com

Iran’s Internet Shutdown Hides a Deadly Crackdown

Amid protests against the killing of Mahsa Amini, authorities have cut off mobile internet, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The death toll continues to rise.
www.wired.com www.wired.com

www.middleeasteye.net

Iran shuts down internet as death toll from Mahsa Amini 'bad hijab' protests rises

At least 11 people have reportedly died as anger over death of 22-year old Kurdish woman continues to mount
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

netblocks.org

Internet disrupted in Iran amid protests over death of Mahsa Amini - NetBlocks

Network data from NetBlocks confirm a near-total disruption disruption to internet service in parts of Kurdistan province in west Iran from the evening of Monday 19 September 2022. The regional ...
netblocks.org netblocks.org
 
Foinikas said:
See your hypocrisy? Young people,boys and girls,protesting in Iran are called "terrorists" and face execution if arrested,but
boys in France burning and looting,that's freedom fighters who rise up again a "dictatorship"...
Click to expand...
You are Obviously promoting western propaganda as one them. No problem with that.

The ones arrested in Iran had links to foreign esp western intelligence, actually they were paid saboteurs. They and their likes managed terror OPs against our scientists such as Dr. Fakhrizadeh doing that on behalf of western criminals.

In France, you have a different situation, the liberal dictators of France have gradually destroyed the middle and middle to low class citizens and then blamed them for their low income without providing them with governmental support. The merciless crackdown on them has led to this. People find no way to raise their voices except burning public propeeties.

Foinikas said:
And what did the mullah regime do? Keep the internet open during the protests? And if yes,at what speed? 😂


2019 Internet blackout in Iran - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

www.mei.edu

Mahsa Amini and the future of internet repression in Iran

The death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 has remained the catalyst and central rallying cry of almost half a year of escalating protests in Iran — protests that have, like many before, and like many will in the future, lived as much online as they have on the ground. What is clearer than ever...
www.mei.edu www.mei.edu

www.theguardian.com

Iran blocks capital’s internet access as Amini protests grow

Social media platforms have also been cut off in areas of Tehran and Kurdistan as videos of dissent go viral
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.wired.com

Iran’s Internet Shutdown Hides a Deadly Crackdown

Amid protests against the killing of Mahsa Amini, authorities have cut off mobile internet, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The death toll continues to rise.
www.wired.com www.wired.com

www.middleeasteye.net

Iran shuts down internet as death toll from Mahsa Amini 'bad hijab' protests rises

At least 11 people have reportedly died as anger over death of 22-year old Kurdish woman continues to mount
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

netblocks.org

Internet disrupted in Iran amid protests over death of Mahsa Amini - NetBlocks

Network data from NetBlocks confirm a near-total disruption disruption to internet service in parts of Kurdistan province in west Iran from the evening of Monday 19 September 2022. The regional ...
netblocks.org netblocks.org
Click to expand...
That's actually the consequence of animosity with western powers. I don't deny your points, problem is, internet being a western developed platform always provides western intelligence with required ground to do their terror activities in other countries. The plarforms such as Telegram are double edged swords, people can use it for communication and also west can abuse it to conduct color revolutions against their foes.

Again, in case of France, no one is looking for regime change or something like that. No foreign country has opened hundreds of French speaking channels to tarnish internal reputation of French ruling class of favored dictators by west.

In Iran, you have a totally different situation. Hundreds of opposition groups exists in Iran. Sometimes west tries to abuse the differences and thats when those incidents happens.
 
Last edited:
Foinikas said:
See your hypocrisy? Young people,boys and girls,protesting in Iran are called "terrorists" and face execution if arrested,but
boys in France burning and looting,that's freedom fighters who rise up again a "dictatorship"...
Click to expand...
A brainwashed man like you make me sad.

Peoples you call "youth" and "protesters" kill hundreds of ordinary people and police in iran. A real western propaganda.

We call them terrorist and execute them.
 
Mehdipersian said:
A brainwashed man like you make me sad.

Peoples you call "youth" and "protesters" kill hundreds of ordinary people and police in iran. A real western propaganda.

We call them terrorist and execute them.
Click to expand...
I'm the brainwashed man?!

hindi2.jpg


You call them terrorist and execute them. Iran not a dictatorship.

France arrests them and fines the parents. France western dictatorship.

Muhammed45 said:
That's actually the consequence of animosity with western powers. I don't deny your points, problem is, internet being a western developed platform always provides western intelligence with required ground to do their terror activities in other countries. The plarforms such as Telegram are double edged swords, people can use it for communication and also west can abuse it to conduct color revolutions against their foes.

Again, in case of France, no one is looking for regime change or something like that. No foreign country has opened hundreds of French speaking channels to tarnish internal reputation of French ruling class of favored dictators by west.

In Iran, you have a totally different situation. Hundreds of opposition groups exists in Iran. Sometimes west tries to abuse the differences and thats when those incidents happens.
Click to expand...
And in France you have hundreds of opposition groups. And in France they are burning,they are looting,they are destroying.

When Iran beats protesters it's ok,but when France does it it's bad? Why?

When Iran turns the internet off because Facebook,Twitter,Telegram,Whatsapp are bad,it's ok but when France does it,it's "dictatorship"? Why?

When youth rise up in Iran,it's a "western plot" and they should be executed,but when they rise up in France it's "freedom against an oppressive regime"? Why?

No sir,no. You are being hypocrites on this matter. When young people in Iran are fed up with the government,they are called terrorists,but when young people in France do the same,they are just fighting for a better life?
 
Last edited:
Foinikas said:
I'm the brainwashed man?!

View attachment 936763

You call them terrorist and execute them. Iran not a dictatorship.

France arrests them and fines the parents. France western dictatorship.
Click to expand...
Don't play smartass, no one in Iran is executed for protesting. The few cases were because of killing policemen and sabotage.

It is the law of jungle to punish someone else because of other person's wrongdoing.

French dictators are doing it slowly and point their fingers at families. They are actually scaring the innocent part of society in order to scare a whole generation.

Propaganda and support for France has blinded you. French are getting shot in their eyes and you are here to accuse someone else.

Remember the yellow vests and how French police shot them in their eyes.
 
Foinikas said:
I'm the brainwashed man?!

View attachment 936763

You call them terrorist and execute them. Iran not a dictatorship.

France arrests them and fines the parents. France western dictatorship.
Click to expand...
France arreste terrorists? Or some stupid youth?

In iran we arrest around 10000 of these idiot rioters and release them after 3 month.
 
Muhammed45 said:
French dictators are doing it slowly and point their fingers at families. They are actually scaring the innocent part of society in order to scare a whole generation.
Click to expand...
If you're 17 year-old son went out and started burning cars in Iran,wouldn't be responsible for his upbringing? If you had a teenage son who went outside and kicked Shia clerics in the street,would you let him get out of the house again?

Give me a break.

Muhammed45 said:
Propaganda and support for France has blinded you. French are getting shot in their eyes and you are here to accuse someone else.

Remember the yellow vests and how French police shot them in their eyes.
Click to expand...
How many protests has the Iranian government smashed with brute force the last....20 years? Just tell me.
 
Foinikas said:
And in France you have hundreds of opposition groups. And in France they are burning,they are looting,they are destroying.

When Iran beats protesters it's ok,but when France does it it's bad? Why?
Click to expand...
Again, point is, they are not linked to foreign elements. They are French demanding their stolen rights.

Foinikas said:
When Iran turns the internet off because Facebook,Twitter,Telegram,Whatsapp are bad,it's ok but when France does it,it's "dictatorship"? Why?
Click to expand...
Because internet is western platform being abused by CIA, Mossad, MI6 and other terror organizations of west.

You didn't get my point, Iran hasnt destroyed its middle class citizens deliberately and always supports them through introducing people with subsidies.

French governemnt feeling no threat from outside freely scares its people unnoticed by MSM.

Foinikas said:
If you're 17 year-old son went out and started burning cars in Iran,wouldn't be responsible for his upbringing? If you had a teenage son who went outside and kicked Shia clerics in the street,would you let him get out of the house again?

Give me a break.


How many protests has the Iranian government smashed with brute force the last....20 years? Just tell me.
Click to expand...
I would punish himself not his family.

You tell me, what would you do with someone that shot a policeman in his head?
 
Muhammed45 said:
Again, point is, they are not linked to foreign elements. They are French demanding their stolen rights.
Click to expand...
Most of them are illegals and "refugees".

Muhammed45 said:
Because internet is western platform being abused by CIA, Mossad, MI6 and other terror organizations of west.
Click to expand...
You're just afraid that people will write the truth and coordinate for more protests against the government's strict measures and laws.

Do you realize that Iran has been a "one-Party" dictatorship since 1979?
 
Foinikas said:
Most of them are illegals and "refugees".


You're just afraid that people will write the truth and coordinate for more protests against the government's strict measures and laws.

Do you realize that Iran has been a "one-Party" dictatorship since 1979?
Click to expand...
Not all of them. Just like the yellow vests, you are trying to label them with different names.

Btw, You think that Iranians cannot write the truth for example here in PDF?

At the time of ISIS rise PDF turned into one of the most anti Iran websites. Reason was they thought and still think that we were fighting against Syrian people not terrorist grouplets. Western propaganda machine portrayed it as such. The way they portrayed the innocent Russian ethnics of Ukraine in Donbas as unwanted elements being erased by western puppet regime of Kiev for the good.

Point is, PDF is still somehow anti Iran or atleast let say not pro-Iran. Call my country men to come and write the truth. Please
 

