4 Children stabbed in knife attack in France (Syrian refugee in custody)

Predd

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 31, 2023
Messages
123
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States
PARIS — An attacker with a knife stabbed four young children and two adults in a French alpine town Thursday before being arrested, police said.

Police said the children were as young as 3 and that three of the injured — two children and an adult — were in a serious condition. Two other children were "slightly hurt," police said.


President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that the suspect had carried out "an attack of cowardice" and said those injured were "between life and death."

Lawmakers in the French Parliament interrupted a debate to hold a minute’s silence following news of the attack.

A group of school children were on a supervised trip to Lake Annecy in the country's south when the attack happened at 9.45 a.m. local time (3:45 a.m. ET), the French National Police said.

Police said the attack took place in Le Pâquier d'Annecy, a park on the north side of the lake, which has a children's play area and spectacular views across the lake and surrounding mountains.

Officials initially gave a higher count of those injured, but later revised the tally down.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a tweet that the suspect "was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police."

Annecy Mayor François Astorg called the attack "appalling" and said there would be a news conference later.

The suspect is a 31-year-old of Syrian origin but a motive was unclear, police said.

he was a Christian shouting Jesus is great

if it was a Muslim his religion would be mentioned about 1000 times per second

also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack

France has turned its society into this trash now reap what you sow
 
Behead the attacker, or at least cut his hand off
Need to be strict with Muslims as shariah allows it, and local populace will be happy with it also
 
aziqbal said:
he was a Christian shouting Jesus is great

if it was a Muslim his religion would be mentioned about 1000 times per second

also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack

France has turned its society into this trash now reap what you sow
Dont know if he was shouting and dont know about the LGBT thingy, but i totally agree, if this was a Muslim you would see headlines like - Muslim man stabs children. Everyone would be crying "terrorist". But its not a Muslim so no, lets not say the magic word just yet, lets wait for more information.
Hypocrisy at its finest.
 
aziqbal said:
he was a Christian shouting Jesus is great

if it was a Muslim his religion would be mentioned about 1000 times per second

also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack

France has turned its society into this trash now reap what you sow
He was a Muslim refugee pretending to be Christian, just like the refugee who tried to blow up a maternity ward in Britain. Who on earth would shout "Jesus is great" on a killing spree? sounds like something a rabid brainwashed Muslim terrorist would do to prove that "look Christians do this too this is Christian terror yada yada!".

Goritoes said:
Where did you get that ?
Eyewitness accounts, he was probably some refugee who pretended to be a Christian convert in order to get asylum.
 
Predd said:
He was a Muslim refugee pretending to be Christian, just like the refugee who tried to blow up a maternity ward in Britain. Who on earth would shout "Jesus is great" on a killing spree? sounds like something a rabid brainwashed Muslim terrorist would do to prove that "look Christians do this too this is Christian terror yada yada!".


Eyewitness accounts, he was probably some refugee who pretended to be a Christian convert in order to get asylum.
FyG3qNraMAY06r9.jpeg


He was a Christian,, don't care what happens to him or the French
 
aziqbal said:
also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack
this brightened my mood instantly, it was souring after reading the headlines.

thanks, blessings be upon you.
 
aziqbal said:
he was a Christian shouting Jesus is great

if it was a Muslim his religion would be mentioned about 1000 times per second

also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack

France has turned its society into this trash now reap what you sow
Yeah, a "Christian" like this:

www.theguardian.com

Emad al-Swealmeen: Liverpool attack suspect reported to be Christian convert

32-year-old is said to have changed name to Enzo Almeni before failed asylum application in 2014
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

To be self called Christian is a way to get a fastly approved an asylum application. In a country in war like Syria you can make fake passport, or steal from a real Christian identity and who will know?

Truth is: There are no Christian churches where kill civilians is something acceptabe, if you do that, you are a wrong Christian.
But there are Muslim movements where kill infidels is ok.

Facts.
1. Likely fake "Christian" identiy. So "Christian" asylum seekers must be carefully watched by western authorities.

2. The guy got high income from Sweden welfare, and when he came to France he discover than French state is not so generous like nordics, and likely it put himself angry. So immigrants who pass by nordic welfare states must be carefully watched when they come to a less generous welfare states.

3. The guy got a daughter of the same age that attacked children, likely it shows some kind of mental issue. Some Western women use men to have children and then left them, this is the case, a Western man can accept without became crazy, a man from more "traditional" societies can't accept it and lost his mind.
Immigrants from traditional societies who break up relationships with Western women having children in common, must be carefully watched, they can become dangerous for society easily.
 
I saw the video on TV last night and it was horrible. They said on TV that the guys was Syrian and that he had been given refugee asylum in Sweden and his wife and child were in Stockholm (I think). No idea how he got in France. They said that when they arrested him,he was wearing a cross and he said he was a Syrian Christian. I don't know if any of this is true,but the guy was running around,stabbing babies in their prams. You could see it on the video. They say two of the four children are in very serious condition.

Maira La said:
Did you check his id card?
This can happen,because there have been also cases of Afghan,Pakistani and Syrian immigrants and "refugees",who were caught in Greece using not only false ages (in order to be considered minor in case they were arrested),but also various different names and different IDs.
 
BTW in Spanish massmedia, they are repeating constantly that he's "Christian".
And when the attacker is oficially muslim, it's commonly hidden.
 
Maira La said:
Did you check his id card?
Refugees do this shyte all the time, LARP as Christian to get asylum and escape their war-torn hell back home. When this is a consistent pattern, there is no need for any IDing.

BHAN85 said:
Truth is: There are no Christian churches where kill civilians is something acceptabe, if you do that, you are a wrong Christian.
But there are Muslim movements where kill infidels is ok.
Christians reformed themselves, so murdering "heathens" became something which was socially unacceptable and shameful for Christians across the world.
 
www.rtve.es

Estabilizados los cuatro niños heridos en Annecy

Dos de los cuatro niños heridos este jueves en un ataque con arma blanca en un parque de la localidad francesa de Annecy continúan en estado crítico
www.rtve.es

El autor, un refugiado sirio de 31 años que fue detenido minutos después, comenzó a gritar en inglés "en el nombre de Jesucristo" y a atacar a niños en sus sillas de paseo en una zona de columpios y toboganes del parque infantil.

He started to shout in Enlgish: "In the name of jesuchrist"

That's written in the news about it in main Spanish public television.
 
BHAN85 said:
www.rtve.es

Estabilizados los cuatro niños heridos en Annecy

Dos de los cuatro niños heridos este jueves en un ataque con arma blanca en un parque de la localidad francesa de Annecy continúan en estado crítico
www.rtve.es

El autor, un refugiado sirio de 31 años que fue detenido minutos después, comenzó a gritar en inglés "en el nombre de Jesucristo" y a atacar a niños en sus sillas de paseo en una zona de columpios y toboganes del parque infantil.

He started to shout in Enlgish: "In the name of jesuchrist"

That's written in the news about it in main Spanish public television.
yes the Spanish Christians do this kind of stuffs

they used to burn the native Americans at the stake 12 at a time to signify the 12 disciples of Jesus

they used to call them savages because they had human sacrifice once per year and in total sacrificed around 400 people in 14,000 year history

irony is they were taken over by a extremist Christian religion who's ideology was based on sacrifice and they killed 65 million in span of 40 years

now you decide how were the savages
 

