4 Children stabbed in knife attack in France (Syrian refugee in custody)

aziqbal said: he was a Christian shouting Jesus is great



if it was a Muslim his religion would be mentioned about 1000 times per second



also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack



France has turned its society into this trash now reap what you sow Click to expand...

Emad al-Swealmeen: Liverpool attack suspect reported to be Christian convert 32-year-old is said to have changed name to Enzo Almeni before failed asylum application in 2014

Yeah, a "Christian" like this:To be self called Christian is a way to get a fastly approved an asylum application. In a country in war like Syria you can make fake passport, or steal from a real Christian identity and who will know?Truth is: There are no Christian churches where kill civilians is something acceptabe, if you do that, you are a wrong Christian.But there are Muslim movements where kill infidels is ok.Facts.1. Likely fake "Christian" identiy. So "Christian" asylum seekers must be carefully watched by western authorities.2. The guy got high income from Sweden welfare, and when he came to France he discover than French state is not so generous like nordics, and likely it put himself angry. So immigrants who pass by nordic welfare states must be carefully watched when they come to a less generous welfare states.3. The guy got a daughter of the same age that attacked children, likely it shows some kind of mental issue. Some Western women use men to have children and then left them, this is the case, a Western man can accept without became crazy, a man from more "traditional" societies can't accept it and lost his mind.Immigrants from traditional societies who break up relationships with Western women having children in common, must be carefully watched, they can become dangerous for society easily.