What's new

Six people killed in southern China knife attack at kindergarten

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,277
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States
Six people killed in southern China knife attack at kindergarten
A 25-year-old man has been detained after attack that also left one person injured

1688998571079.png


A man has killed six people, three of them young children, and injured a seventh in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China.

The 25-year-old began his rampage in the town of Lianjiang, in Guangdong province, at 7.40am local time on Monday, police said.


The victims included one teacher, two parents and three children, Agence-France Presse reported, citing a local government spokesperson. The attacker has been detained and an investigation is under way.

Authorities revealed few other details. Police and local officials declined to comment when contacted by the Guardian. But the attack sparked anger online, with news of the tragedy at one point the most-read item on the Chinese internet.

By the end of Monday more than 400 million people had read about the deaths on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, and many responded with demands for the attacker to face the death penalty.

“Please immediately carry out the death penalty! Those who wave a butcher’s knife at kindergarten kids are the lowest of cowards, scum of society. They deserve the most brutal punishment!” said one user with the name God’s Eagle, who has 2.5m followers.

The deaths are the latest in a string of killings at Chinese schools and childcare centres dating back more than a decade.

Owing to gun laws, attackers have used knives, cleavers, hammers and homemade explosives to kill dozens of people and injure hundreds more.

In 2010, China’s the then-premier Wen Jiabao went on TV after the first spate of attacks to promise better security at schools as well as stronger efforts by government efforts to tackle underlying social problems that may lead to mass murder.

However, similar attacks have continued for years, including most recently in August at a kindergarten in south-eastern Jiangxi province, where an attacker killed three and injured six others.

In 2021, a man armed with a knife killed two children and injured 16 at a kindergarten in Guangxi, and in the same province in 2020 another assailant stabbed 37 children and two teachers as they arrived at school, though all of them survived.

Some commentators are calling for better protection outside schools. “In recent years, there have been many incidents of individuals armed with knives targeting kindergartens,” wrote one user in Jiangsu province.

“Most kindergartens employ elderly men with no capacity to fight as ‘security guards’, so they are not able to ensure the safety of children. It is hoped that this issue will receive attention, and genuine security guards, who are young, strong, and professionally trained, can be employed instead.”

www.theguardian.com

Six people killed in southern China knife attack at kindergarten

A 25-year-old man has been detained after attack that also left one person injured
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote Take a look at the image in the op!!! Parts of China resemble war zones with severe poverty.

@beijingwalker
 
Will the Chinese government use this as a excuse to imprison 1 million people as the same ethnicity as the stabber

And if he is Han Chinese it means 90% of Chinese are going to reeducation camps ?

Because this shows how violent Han Chinese are and all of them have to be re-educated

That’s the excuse they used for the Ughurs
 
brational said:
Probably the attacker was trained in Pakistan. Chinese agencies must investigate all possibilities.
Click to expand...
Yes, Pakistan is training China men to travel to South China and launch a knife attack at a kindergarten, nice analysis my Pajeet friend, one more like this and Akhand Bharat won't be too far away
 
Bleek said:
Yes, Pakistan is training China men to travel to South China and launch a knife attack at a kindergarten, nice analysis my Pajeet friend, one more like this and Akhand Bharat won't be too far away
Click to expand...
Thanks, Pakistanis earned it. Actions speak louder than words. Obviously Pakistan is the hub of global terrorism. Recently few Pakistanis got arrested in Greece plotting terror. Good job Pakistanis. Keep it up!
 
brational said:
Thanks, Pakistanis earned it. Actions speak louder than words. Obviously Pakistan is the hub of global terrorism. Recently few Pakistanis got arrested in Greece plotting terror. Good job Pakistanis. Keep it up!
Click to expand...
I see Indians have advanced from street-shitting to e-shitting. Evolution coming along nicely.

Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism consistently throughout the decades and the country who has been at the forefront of combating terrorism. The statistics speak for themselves.

Meanwhile Indians are busy terrorising Kashmiris who don't want to be part of their street-shitting community in any way. Those combating street-shitters are freedom fighters in every sense.
 
China has 1.4 billion people, the fact that it's posted here as a rare news itslef manifests how relatively peaceful and low crime China is, unlike US, where mass shooting incidents being lumped together in one mega sticky thread where people grow apathetic towards them. We had long lost count of them.
 
Bleek said:
I see Indians have advanced from street-shitting to e-shitting. Evolution coming along nicely.

Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism consistently throughout the decades and the country who has been at the forefront of combating terrorism. The statistics speak for themselves.

Meanwhile Indians are busy terrorising Kashmiris who don't want to be part of their street-shitting community in any way. Those combating street-shitters are freedom fighters in every sense.
Click to expand...
This is the best reply from a pakistani! Seems the Amoebas are eating out brains with full concentration.. :partay:
 

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
China population: kindergartens fall for first time in 15 years as demographic crisis takes a toll
Replies
3
Views
59
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s primary and kindergarten enrolments tumble as births hit record low
Replies
2
Views
388
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul
Hamartia Antidote
Suspect arrested for killing 3, injuring another 6 during a kindergarten killing spree in C China’s Jiangxi
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
dbc
dbc
P
4 Children stabbed in knife attack in France (Syrian refugee in custody)
2
Replies
19
Views
767
retaxis
retaxis
Hamartia Antidote
China’s president orders safety campaign after explosion at barbecue restaurant kills 31 people
2 3
Replies
33
Views
626
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom