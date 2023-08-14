What's new

Egypt, Jordan voice 'full support' for Palestinians, slam Israel

Egypt, Jordan voice 'full support' for Palestinians, slam Israel

The leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority met for a summit and stressed support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.​


Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday affirmed their “full support” for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and urged Israel to fulfill its obligations in accordance with international law and honor all agreements signed with the Palestinians.

The three leaders, who met in the Egyptian city of Alamein, said in a joint communique after the tripartite summit that solving the Palestinian cause and achieving a just and comprehensive peace is a “strategic option and a regional and international requirement.”

The summit was held ongoing talk about a possible normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In their communique, Sisi, Abdullah, and Abbas did not make any direct reference to the reports concerning US efforts to broker a deal between Jerusalem and Riyadh. However, they stressed their “adherence” to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which stipulates that the Arab states would normalize their relations with Israel only after a full Israeli withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt, Jordan voice ‘full support’ for Palestinians, slam Israel

The leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority met for a summit and stressed support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.
Then withdraw recognition of Israel, you hypocrites: Jordan and Egypt untill two state solution is applied.
 
Then withdraw recognition of Israel, you hypocrites: Jordan and Egypt untill two state solution is applied.
Egypt and Jordan have peace treaties with Israel. It's akin to a ceasefire. The Arab peace initiative is led by Saudi Arabia. And they support the Saudi initiative.
 

