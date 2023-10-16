What's new

Pakistan helped Jordan in carrying out a massacre of thousands of Palestinians during ‘Black September’

Kuru

Kuru

Pakistan, have a long history of supporting the “Palestinian” cause. Pakistan’s interest in supporting the Palestinian cause increased, especially since India started strengthening its relationship with Israel in the 1990s. However, Pakistani leaders have avoided discussing one chapter in Palestinian history: the events of Black September in Jordan in 1970.

In his book “The Duel: Pakistan on the Flight Path of American Power,” Tariq Ali, a British-Pakistani writer, sheds light on the importance of Black September. He cites Moshe Dayan, an Israeli military commander, who stated that King Hussein had “killed more Palestinians in 11 days than Israel could kill in 20 years.” The events of Black September in Jordan marked the end of Palestinian militants’ influence in the country. They resulted in the expulsion of the PLO and other Palestinian groups, most of whom relocated to Lebanon.


