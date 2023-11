Egypt, Jordan refused to accept Palestinian refugees

Egypt refused to accept Palestinian refugees Israel’s pressure on the EU led to Egypt confirming its refusal to accept Palestinian refugees fleeing Gaza

Despite Israel’s request to European leaders to intervene, Cairo will not take in people fleeing from GazaEgyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly speaks during a visit to the city ofAl-Arish, some 45km from the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on October 31, 2023.© Khaled DESOUKI / AFPIn light of issues in Egypt over whether Palestinian refugees should be accepted, the country’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited northern Sinai on Tuesday and vowed that his country is determined to safeguard its territory and maintain its sovereignty over it.Addressing members of parliament, tribal and military leaders as well as public figures assembled at al-Arish near Egypt’s borders with Gaza and Israel, Madbouly said:According to the prime minister, Cairo intends to expand its plans to develop and reconstruct the Sinai Peninsula in the near future, demonstrating thatThe UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the involuntary relocation of Palestinians is unacceptable.he claimed on Tuesday.President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on October 21 that Cairo rejectedEgyptians see as a matter of concern that the 2.3 million people currently living in Gaza could end up in Sinai.As the Financial Times reported , Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, aimed to persuade European leaders to put pressure on Cairo to accept Gazans last week.