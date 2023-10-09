beijingwalker
Hamas condemns US military aid surge to Israel as aggression against Palestinians
Masked members of Hamas stand position during a rally in solidarity with Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip on April 7, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
October 8 2023
Palestinian militant group Hamas said Sunday that the United States’ plan to provide increased military aid to Israel amounts to “aggression” against Palestinians, after Washington ordered navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.
“The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people,” Hamas, which on Saturday launched the deadliest attack ever against Israel, said in a statement.