Edmond de Rothschild launches Vietnam venture

Viet

Viet

1700291213114.png

Swiss wealth manager Edmond de Rothschild has teamed up with the oldest financial institution in Vietnam to launch a private banking service.The strategic partnership with the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BDIV) will see Rothschild support the bank in its efforts to develop a private banking capability.In return, Rothschild gets to expand its presence in the Southeast Asia market. The firm’s CEO, Ariane de Rothschild referred to the “shared vision” of the two partners.

“Expanding our presence in this country is proof of our pioneering approach and our conviction of the spectacular development and attractiveness of Vietnam in Southeast Asia,” she added.

Great
The Jews money expertise coming to Vietnam
the Rothschield family come from Germany. they are VERY RICH, their combined money, properties and assets is estimated 2 trillon USD.



1700291306842.png


1700291320072.png
 
Remember to fleece them not have them act like the catholics in vietnam.
 

