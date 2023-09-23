​

JD Airlines goes international with Vietnam freighter - Air Cargo News Recently launched JD Airlines has launched its inaugural international freighter route connecting China and Vietnam to cater for cross-border e-commerce

Source: JD AirlinesRecently launched JD Airlines has launched its inaugural international freighter route connecting China and Vietnam to cater for cross-border e-commerce demand.The new service is run in partnership with airline services company CSAA and will operate three times per week using a Boeing 737-800BCF.In China, the service will operate to Shenzhen, while in Vietnam it will call at Ho Chi Minh City.“The route is optimised to primarily transport cross-border e-commerce parcels from China to Vietnam, while also facilitating the shipment of key agricultural exports—such as fruit and seafood—from Vietnam to China,” the e-commerce company said.JD Airlines, formerly known as JD Logistics Airlines,from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in September last year.Over the last year, the airline has been concentrating on establishing an air cargo network connecting regions in the north, south, and east of China.“With the launch of the inaugural flight between Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City, JD Airlines remains committed to expanding its global reach and enhancing its international transportation capabilities,” the company said.“Plans are underway to explore additional international routes connecting to key markets in Southeast Asia, South Asia, South Korea, and Japan, among other regions.”The company first planned to develop its domestic air cargo around China’s three major economic circles of the Yangtze River Delta, the Bohai Sea and the Pearl River Delta, with a focus on the cities of Nantong, Beijing, Shenzhen and Wuxi.While JD Airlines has been building up a network in China, sister company JD Logistics has been developing its air cargo division in collaboration with airline partners.Currently, JD Logistics has a network of over 1,000 air transportation routes, covering more than 100 airports worldwide. This network delivers a coverage rate of more than 95 percent for its express air delivery services across multiple cities in China.