South China Sea: Beijing may need to show restraint ahead of US-Vietnam meeting

- As Beijing seeks closer economic ties with its neighbours in Southeast Asia, restraint in the South China Sea is needed, experts say
- The Camp David summit, as well as an upcoming meeting between the US and Vietnam, will add to China’s geopolitical woes
Beijing may need to rethink its strategies in the South China Sea to avoid further isolation, observers said, after Washington signed deals with Japan and South Korea on expanding security cooperation.
But as it seeks to forge closer economic ties and make peace with its Southeast Asian neighbours, there may be few options available to Beijing over the South China Sea since major compromises are deemed unlikely, they added.