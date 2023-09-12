What's new

Vietnam English learning app ELSA raises $20m

Viet

Viet

Singapore-based UOB and existing investors supply the fresh funds
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F3%252F4%252F1%252F9%252F46509143-1-eng-GB%252F%25E5%2590%258D%25E7%25A7%25B0%25E6%259C%25AA%25E8%25A8%25AD%25E5%25AE%259A%25201%2520%25E3%2581%25AE%25E3%2582%25B3%25E3%2583%2592%25E3%2582%259A%25E3%2583%25BC.jpg

The ELSA app, right: Vietnam's edtech sector has been drawing strong investor interest. (NIKKEI montage/Source photo by AP and screenshot from ELSA website)
QUYNH NGUYEN., DealStreetAsiaSeptember 12, 2023 13:41 JST


https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F_aliases%252Fsmall_200%252F2%252F5%252F3%252F0%252F28150352-1-eng-GB%252FDSA%2520-%25204_1%2520logo%2520%2528002%2529.png

HANOI -- AI-based English learning app ELSA, backed by Vietnam Investment Group (VI Group), is understood to have raised $20 million in a new funding round led by UOB Venture Management, the private equity arm of Singapore-based bank UOB, DealStreetAsia has learned.

The latest funding comes two years after the company raised $15 million in its Series B round co-led by VI Group and international investor SIG. Existing investors Gradient Ventures, an AI-focused venture fund launched by Google; SOSV and Monk's Hill Ventures as well as new investors Endeavor Catalyst and Globant Ventures had also joined the previous round.
 

