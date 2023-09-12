Vietnam English learning app ELSA raises $20m

Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,424
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Singapore-based UOB and existing investors supply the fresh funds
The ELSA app, right: Vietnam's edtech sector has been drawing strong investor interest. (NIKKEI montage/Source photo by AP and screenshot from ELSA website)
QUYNH NGUYEN., DealStreetAsiaSeptember 12, 2023 13:41 JST
HANOI -- AI-based English learning app ELSA, backed by Vietnam Investment Group (VI Group), is understood to have raised $20 million in a new funding round led by UOB Venture Management, the private equity arm of Singapore-based bank UOB, DealStreetAsia has learned.
The latest funding comes two years after the company raised $15 million in its Series B round co-led by VI Group and international investor SIG. Existing investors Gradient Ventures, an AI-focused venture fund launched by Google; SOSV and Monk's Hill Ventures as well as new investors Endeavor Catalyst and Globant Ventures had also joined the previous round.