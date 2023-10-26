What's new

Celebrations in Afghanistan after beating pakistan

The cricket team is servant for Army

No self respecting sports man would play sports when your Prime Minister is in Prison his name is Imran Khan

Did not watched 1 min of this shit cricket team turned the TV off and watched other things



Same shit happened in Brazil as well when their Army was under control of foreign nations
They used to beg Pele to take pictures with Army so people will accept dictators in Army
 
Great thing is Pakistan makes other people happy, let it be, Afghanistan a brotherly nation should rejoice as much as possible after winning one ODI match in 20 years and with repeated 7-1 win loss ratio against Pakistan.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
The cricket team is servant for Army

No self respecting sports man would play sports when your Prime Minister is in Prison his name is Imran Khan

Did not watched 1 min of this shit cricket team turned the TV off and watched other things



Same shit happened in Brazil as well when their Army was under control of foreign nations
They used to beg Pele to take pictures with Army so people will accept dictators in Army
Click to expand...

Same here. Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan!

Cricket team is also part of that same failed corrupt state.
 
It is disrespectful to Sprit of Pakistani who have been tormented for past 2 years due Incident involving Army collaborating with foreign nation to topple own government

This cricket team can't be respected for their agreement to play during such time

Did not watched 30 second even of India Pakistan
Have not watched any minutes of any Pakistani Game

This Cricket team does not exist as far as I am concerned
 
Reminds me of when Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the 1999 world cup, emotions and celebrations erupted in Bngaldesh. Afghans have every right to celebrate as their team is making tramendous progress. The only reason why Indians celebrate and cheer Afghanistan is because indians hate Pakistan from the core of their hearts.
 

Similar threads

Areesh
Pakistan beat India to clinch fifth place in volleyball
Replies
2
Views
174
Kaniska
K
Areesh
Pakistan beat India 5-4 in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier
Replies
0
Views
193
Areesh
Areesh
ghazi52
Rare public joy sweeps Kabul after World Cup win over Pakistan
Replies
10
Views
305
Skimming
S
Areesh
Pakistan beat India in Asian Games squash Pool A match
Replies
13
Views
480
Sliver
Sliver
Areesh
Pajeets Celebrating Another Fake Victory
Replies
0
Views
201
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom