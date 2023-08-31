Pakistan beat India 5-4 in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier

Areesh
Pakistan hockey team defeated arch-rivals India 5-4 after a thrilling encounter and continued their impeccable display in the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday, in Salalah, Oman.
With three successive wins and 46 goals scored in the process, Pakistan now sit on top of the table with nine points.
Arshad Liaquat scored twice for the winning team, while Abdul Rehman, Zakriya Hayat and Rana Abdul Waheed scored one goal each.
For their stunning performances, the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced $100 for every player as a reward.
Earlier today, Pakistan battered Bangladesh 15-6 in their second group match and strengthened their position.
Waheed scored four goals and Liaquat and Abdullah notched up three each and helped their side record a big win.
Pakistan hockey team will now face Oman and Malaysia tomorrow in the tournament.
The Pakistan squad is accompanied by head coach Olympian Wasim Feroze and manager Major Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.
India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman and Bangladesh are placed in the Elite pool. Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran will compete in the Challenger pool.
After the teams complete their pool matches, the first crossover matches will be played amongst the bottom two teams of the elite pool and the top two teams in the challenger pool. The winners of these two contests will play in the second phase of crossover matches, against the teams in third and fourth place of the elite pool.
Finally, the two top finishers of the elite pool will take on the winners of the second crossovers in the semi-finals. The losing semi-finalists will play in the bronze medal match, where the winner, along with the two finalists will qualify for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.
Pakistan squad
Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza, Muhammad Abdullah, Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, and Abdul Wahab.
Pakistan’s remaining matches
Aug 31 - Oman
Aug 31 - Malaysia
