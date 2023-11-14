What's new

From Naya Pakistan to Naya Afghanistan - Celebration of our Brothers in Afghanistan

From Naya Pakistan to Naya Afghanistan - Celebration of our Brothers in Afghanistan

Flag-Pins-Afghanistan-Pakistan54b7da44900fb_600x600.jpg


While Pakistan's Musical Chair drama keeps unfolding in politics , our friends on West Coast are enjoying a historic revival as Nation they are on Path to stand back on their feet

All these Projects being setup with their Government


As Muslim we will never taste success until we feel joy in success of our fellow muslim

Progress Under Honest Taliban Government
(Afghanistan will become self sufficient in food production)

200 Km Long Canal , for irrigation of Massive Land area in Afghanistan (Brotherly nation)


Six major highway construction projects in Afghanistan.​

(Supported by Italy)


Dam Construction in Afghanistan


Rail connectivity Project


GAS PIPELINE POJECT (TAPI Project)

Highway Project


Good Luck to Many Afghan returnee , as they rebuild their Nation after living in Pakistan for many years

For me personally it was not an issue if they were properly registered and paying taxes but I see Afghanistan is doing well now so I feel happy for their home country
 
