From Naya Pakistan to Naya Afghanistan - Celebration of our Brothers in Afghanistan
While Pakistan's Musical Chair drama keeps unfolding in politics , our friends on West Coast are enjoying a historic revival as Nation they are on Path to stand back on their feet
All these Projects being setup with their Government
As Muslim we will never taste success until we feel joy in success of our fellow muslim
Progress Under Honest Taliban Government
(Afghanistan will become self sufficient in food production)
200 Km Long Canal , for irrigation of Massive Land area in Afghanistan (Brotherly nation)
Dam Construction in Afghanistan
Rail connectivity Project
GAS PIPELINE POJECT (TAPI Project)
Highway Project
Good Luck to Many Afghan returnee , as they rebuild their Nation after living in Pakistan for many years
For me personally it was not an issue if they were properly registered and paying taxes but I see Afghanistan is doing well now so I feel happy for their home country
