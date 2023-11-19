From Naya Pakistan to Naya Afghanistan - Development in Kandahar

AZADPAKISTAN2009
For Many Pakistani people there is sense of "Superiority" about the mediocre infrastructure on Red zone and few housing societies , for most people assumed Afghanistan can't be constructed and their bad luck with foreign wars meant Afghanistani people cannot construct their own nation
However even the best housing schemes in Pakistan like Bahria Town can be made controversial in Pakistan and that is nature of Pakistan's society "Corruption"
The notion about Afghanistan is interesting because there is not too much difference between Afghan Pakhtoon and Pakhtoon on Pakistan's side , for many Afghanistan is just a neighboring province.
However , Afghanistan is constructing their country now
Home Development and Infrastructure projects in Kandahar under Taliban Government
- New housing societies
- New Water conservation projects (Dams)
