Naya Pakistan to Naya Afghanistani , New Cooking Tools in backward Afghanistan

For Pakistan "Naya Pakistan" was missed chance for Greatness

However Afghanistan is becoming the Naya Afghanistan a lesson for our Army folks
I have heard many times that Afghans are not smart or only good for Labor

However it seems the tables have turned




It is strange , in Afghanistan I see glimpses of Naya Pakistan
 

