Pakistan beat India in Asian Games squash Pool A match

Pakistan Wednesday defeated arch-rivals India 2-1 in team event of Squash at the Asian Games being played in China.

Noor Zaman gave Pakistan a winning start by defeating his Indian opponent Abhay Singh 3-1 in 51 minutes.

Zaman won the first game 11-8. However, he went down fighting in the second game that Singh won 12-10. However, Zaman kept his cool and wrapped up the match by winning next two games with identical 11-8, 11-8 scoreline.

India’s star player Saurav Ghosal then pulled it off for his team to level the tie as he proved too much to handle for Pakistan’s Asim Khan. Ghosal won in straight games with scoreline 11-3, 11-5 and 11-1 showing his dominance on the court.

It was down to Nasir Iqbal and Mahesh Mangaonkar to decide the tie. Nasir Iqbal prevailed in a hard-fought four games match as he defeated his rival 3-1 to seal the fate of the Pakistan-India match.

Iqbal won first two games 11-6 and 13-11. However, Mangaonkar won the third game 11-9. However, Nasir kept his nerves and warded off a stiff challenge from the Indian opponent to win the fourth game 11-8.

