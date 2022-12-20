What's new

Ban the salesman?

Should the mods finally ban MMM-E and his alt account permanently?

  • Yes

    Votes: 12 54.5%

  • No

    Votes: 10 45.5%
  • Total voters
    22
I know this isn't a democracy,but that "Petition to ban..." thread kind of inspired me.

Let's face it. This guy cannot understand what we tell him. He is not here to debate. And he can't behave and talk with others normally.

He got banned 2-3 weeks ago for a week,he got back and kept acting like he always does. Then he got a warning from Legend. He ignored it and kept being annoying and rude to everyone who challenged his narrative and criticized his posts.

More people tried to debate him politely,but soon were called "ignorant trolls" and "liars",like all the others who have tried talking to him.

He doesn't offer anything serious,except for endless lists and photos of Turkish "indigenous projects". He keeps repeating the same phrases and stuff in an endless loop.

Personally,I would like it if he could stay on the forum,but banned from being able to post anything. What other alternative is there? Only for him to be banned permanently. He's been banned numerous times and keeps talking in the same manner.

These are just some of the people he's had fights with:


Screenshot 2021-12-12 at 12-41-27 Akinci Aksungur and Turkish Unmanned Fighter Aircraft Program.png





Screenshot_2021-08-06 Greece to Buy 18 Rafale Fighters, Four New Frigates to Boost Defense(3).png


Screenshot_2021-08-06 Greece to Buy 18 Rafale Fighters, Four New Frigates to Boost Defense(8).png


Screenshot_2021-08-17 Finally Turkey leaving afghanistan.png


Screenshot_2021-12-05 Strongest Army in Europe [ Turkish Army ](1).png


Screenshot_2021-12-05 Strongest Army in Europe [ Turkish Army ](2).png


Screenshot_2022-09-19 Pelosi's journey to Armenia and her anti-TR PR campaign.png



Screenshot_2022-10-21 Ukraine's Bayraktar compared to Russia's new Iran-supplied drones.png


Screenshot_2022-10-26 Ukraine's Bayraktar compared to Russia's new Iran-supplied drones.png


Screenshot_2022-11-14 Turkish Air Defence Programs.png

Screenshot_2022-11-15 Istanbul bombing Turkiye 'rejects' US condolences hours before G20 summi...png


Screenshot_2022-11-25 Military Balance of Turkish Hellenic Air Forces in the Region.png



Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects(2).png





Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects(5).png


Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Defense Industry by 2030 - catch up with the UK , France and Ger...png

Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects(1).png



Screenshot_2021-09-03 Erdogan's new Pentagon(1).png





Enough is enough. The guy has behavioral problems. He only talks in an absolute way,never admits his mistakes,avoids to answer when he is cornered or presented with arguments and constantly mocks everyone's countries.

It would have been just funny,but he keeps spamming the same stuff again and again and even many of his threads are the same,just with a slightly different title.
 
I used to be all for freedom of opinion, but this guy is something completely different.

He should’ve been banned long ago with all the crap and personally targeted insults that he’s said
 
lightning F57 said:
Thing is if you perm ban someone cant they just make another account and return. Any type of racism should be instant life time ban IMO.
Click to expand...
He does have a second account here already. The best would have been if he could stay,but not be able to post. The problem is that,no matter what people tell him,even in a kind and respectful way,he still mocks them, talks arrogantly and doesn't understand what they tell him.
 
I don’t think anyone should be banned no matter how annoying they are.
 
Nah man, if we open this can, then there ALOT of other candidates. It’s a forum at the end of the day for every body to voice their opinions. Sometimes it tells you how nice the world is and sometimes it tells you how f’ed up certain people are.
 
Full of false flager troll team and anti-Turkiye , anti-Erdogan users

Greek user waiter Foinikas is enemy to Turkiye and Turkish People
He has big hatred and butthurt feelings toward Turkiye

He is running 24/7 for trolling on my threads since 2021


I am blocking their lies and anti-Turkiye propaganda


Ignorant and liar troll team ... read and enjoy

1-- Sayfullah said Turkiye lacks dept for self defence ..Greece can hit all targets in Turkiye

Reality : Turkiye has 1.100 km strategic dept for self defence
and Greece has only 250 km SCALP Missile

tiny Greece lacks dept for self defense .. all Greek military targets are in range of Turkish Ballistic and Cruise Missiles also long range Kamikaze Drones

MMM-E : 1
Troll team : 0


2 -- KingOmar said I would not test pilot in TFX platform that a country has never developed Aircraft before

who asked anything from KingOmar ? nobody

I said dont worry you are nobody
Our test pilots will do it without any fear

MMM-E : 2
Troll team : 0


3 -- Chinese troll retaxis compare Peru , Srilanka's small Drones with Turkish AKINCI UCAV which carry 1.500 kg weapon , staying in the air 24 hours , flying at 40.000 feet and range of 7.500 km

what a troll team ... France-Germany still dreaming about EUROMALE UAV for 2028

MMM-E : 3
Troll team : 0


4 -- Another anti-Turkiye , anti-Erdogan user Georg came and attacked me and president Erdogan

even he called all Turks as goat farmer when I beat him in military knowledge
he has started personal attack

and I called him pig farmer

MMM-E : 4
Troll team : 0


5 -- When I said France , Japan and Turkiye are stronger than Pakistan
GFP list is trash

Abid123 came and attacked me
He still believes Pakistan as 7th strongest military power in the world

even Pakistani users said GFP list is trash

MMM-E : 5
Troll team : 0


6-- Egyptian user Goming-21 called Turkish weapons as fake plastic toys
Yes 170 countries are stupid to buy fake plastic toys from Turkiye

Egypt can not develop even UCAV still he calling Turkish weapons as fake plastic toys
what a troll team

MMM-E : 6
Troll team : 0


7 -- Anti-Erdogan user Merzifonlu says Turkiye is in side of Ukraine
They are so angry because Erdogan has good relationship with Putin

Reality : Turkiye is neutral as president Erdogan said

therefore only Turkiye has good connect with both Ukraine and Russia


MMM-E : 7
Troll team : 0



8 -- Iranian user Hack-Hook called KIZILELMA unmanned Fighter Jet as fake plastic propaganda

Reality : KIZILELMA made even first flight
Iranian QAHER-313 is real propaganda which can not even fly

MMM-E : 8
Troll team : 0


9 -- in 2020-2021 Chinese MOD Deino called TFX and KIZILELMA projects as ultranationalist propaganda and he called me as delusional

now he says I was wrong , congratulations to Turks

MMM-E :9
Troll team : 0


10 -- Chinese troll Austin Powers said Turkiye can not make even E/O System for UCAV
He is lying

Reality : Turkiye has developed Aselsan CATS E/O System for UCAV
Even Turkiye exported UCAV s indigenous CATS E/O System

MMM-E : 10
Troll team : 0


11 -- Greek troll waiter Foinikas dreaming about Greece is stronger than Turkiye
because Greece buys Rafale Jets and FDI Frigates

what a troll team

MMM-E : 11
Troll team : 0

so on , so on


all of them are jumping to my threads and posts for trolling to deflect the facts and to defame Turkish Defense Industry

led by sneaky provocateur Waiter Foinikas
false flagger accounts which joined PDF in 2022

villageidiot, lightning F57 ( they attack me even I did not say anything about them .. what a joke )​


WebMaster , The Eagle , Kompromat , waz

please stop him and his troll team​

 
