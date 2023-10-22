Mods,will you finally do something?

Foinikas
Now,that there are a lot of reported posts and you guys are busy,but...what else do you need to see?
This guy has been doing nothing but talk trash to half the forum,be racist and mumble conspiracy theories from authors nobody has ever heard about. He's been here since August and has been talking trash.
The forum went from "pajeet" and "chutiya" to insults mothers,sisters,talking about "Kikes" and even a guy calling for violence (and he didn't even get banned for that,just had his post edited).
If you wanna ban me too for a week,for a month,go ahead! Just...ban someone! There's a lot of insults flying around lately.
