Reporting Threat Made By Moderator Legend

Neelo
BANNED
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 1,391
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
@waz I'd like to report your moderator who has constantly been deleting my comments and banning me simply for REPLYING to his comments.
He hates the fact I have knowledge.
Legend has been constantly harassing me, deleting my replies, banning me for weeks at a time and now this.
All because I don't put up with his GHQ BS and reply back.
Teach your moderator to behave. Otherwise strip him. @waz
He hates the fact I have knowledge.
Abbottabad Bin Laden Raid
I recall during Benazir Bhutto rule there was news that Bin Laden had been caught in Pakistan it was buzzing everywhere and then there was silence and it seems the news was then suppressed /stamped out by the agencies...
pdf.defence.pk
You need to learn to post sensibly in this forum or I will ban you permanently.
I don't care who you are, do not test my patience.
My knowledge of defense-related matters trump yours, this might be the reason.
Legend has been constantly harassing me, deleting my replies, banning me for weeks at a time and now this.
All because I don't put up with his GHQ BS and reply back.
Teach your moderator to behave. Otherwise strip him. @waz