What's new

Reporting Threat Made By Moderator Legend

Neelo

Neelo

BANNED
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,391
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@waz I'd like to report your moderator who has constantly been deleting my comments and banning me simply for REPLYING to his comments.

He hates the fact I have knowledge.

Abbottabad Bin Laden Raid

I recall during Benazir Bhutto rule there was news that Bin Laden had been caught in Pakistan it was buzzing everywhere and then there was silence and it seems the news was then suppressed /stamped out by the agencies...
pdf.defence.pk

LeGenD said:
You need to learn to post sensibly in this forum or I will ban you permanently.

I don't care who you are, do not test my patience.

My knowledge of defense-related matters trump yours, this might be the reason.
Click to expand...

Legend has been constantly harassing me, deleting my replies, banning me for weeks at a time and now this.

All because I don't put up with his GHQ BS and reply back.

Teach your moderator to behave. Otherwise strip him. @waz
 
Faujeets can't take it when you show em the mirror, Napak fouj is not fit for purpose.

Last time India attacked CIA agent Bajwa was shaking and sweating, I wonder what state the
other CIA agent Asim Whisky will be when India attacks?
 
Why banning Neelo when Fools_Nightmare and Singalian are free to open multiple threads each day for their paid propaganda.
 
I only wish the other mods were as @LeGenD ~ary
he is fair, very knowledgeable and the patience of a saint.
 

Similar threads

vishwambhar
Unable to login properly.....
Replies
0
Views
238
vishwambhar
vishwambhar
Foinikas
For mods and admins
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
-=virus=-
Bing's AI bot tells reporter it wants to 'be alive', 'steal nuclear codes' and create 'deadly virus'
Replies
1
Views
290
Paitoo
Paitoo
jamahir
  • Locked
Does PDF administration support "I"SIS supporters on PDF ?
Replies
11
Views
913
LeGenD
LeGenD
Mirzali Khan
Afghan-American Senator faces DEATH THREATS for CASTE Bill
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom