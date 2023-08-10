1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition kicks off in Karachi​

,.,..By Zafar Hussain | Gwadar ProAug 10, 2023KARACHI, Aug.10(Gwadar Pro) - The first International Food and Agriculture Exhibition kicked off in Karachi, Pakistan today with more than 400 delegations from 55 countries while China has the largest delegation participating in the Expo.Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counselor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing led the delegation of more than 110 Chinese representatives from Beijing and neighboring provinces while the Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai consulates of Pakistan also led Chinese enterprises to participate. Overall more than 200 Chinese representatives from various enterprises and associations participated in the Expo.Qadir told Gwadar Pro that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing this event and most of the Chinese seafood and grain associations are participating in the exhibition after the signing of the protocols for meat, chili, and other products. Many Chinese enterprises want to import these products and are ready to set up factories in Pakistan."This year's theme of the exhibition is "Growing a Sustainable Future", and we hope that the expo will bring international and local communities together to generate a hope for building a common future," Ghulam Qadir told Gwadar Pro.He further said that the Chinese delegations have held Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings and they are very satisfied to explore new opportunities and smooth strategic alliances, adding that more than 250 exhibitors participated in this expo."The Expo event will be a great platform for Pakistani and Chinese giants to showcase their products and services to potential customers. It will also provide an opportunity for the Chinese delegation to explore partnerships with local businesses and build strong relationships with Pakistani customers. Moreover, this event could be a great opportunity for these companies to tap into new markets and gain greater market share in the country,” he stated.Lisa Zhang, a Chinese buyer told Gwadar Pro that this expo is a significant step towards promoting the agricultural sector in Pakistan and showcasing its potential. It also provides an opportunity for farmers and agribusinesses to explore the Chinese market, form partnerships, and learn about the latest trends in the Chinese agriculture sector.She believes that the agriculture sector plays a vital role in Pakistan's economy, and if Chinese investors invest in this sector, this would help provide employment opportunities to a large number of people, adding that the expo aims to promote agricultural exports and enhance the country's standing in the international market.It is to be noted that the Food and Agriculture Exhibition is scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th August 2023 at Expo Center, Karachi Pakistan