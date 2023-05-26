Pakistan China Textile Collaboration

4th International Pakistan TEXPO kicking off in Karachi with largest Chinese delegation​

,..,.,By Zafar HussainMay 26, 2023KARACHI, May 26 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan's 4th International Textile Exhibition kicked off in Karachi on Friday, attended by the largest Chinese delegation ever seen in the textile sector of Pakistan.Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the exhibition, noting that textile is the backbone of Pakistan’s export and Pakistani manufacturing industry is growing rapidly which counts 60% of Pakistan export.The Prime Minister further emphasized that Pakistan believes in merit and he hopes that international delegation can do many MoU & B2B cooperation. Pakistan's economy is on the rise, and foreign investment is a key factor in driving this growth.The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO2023) from 26 May to 28 May in Pakistan’s latest city Karachi, where more 260 Pakistani manufacturers participating.Muhammad Irfan, commercial councilor Guangzhou, Consulate General of Pakistan said that the event is a huge success, with both Pakistani and Chinese businesses coming together to explore new opportunities and partnerships. The Chinese delegation was particularly impressed with Pakistan's potential as a hub for trade and investment in the region, and expressed their commitment to furthering economic ties between the two nations.“Pakistan is quickly becoming a hotbed for foreign investment, with its strategic location, skilled workforce, and growing consumer market making it an attractive destination for businesses looking to expand their operations. “With events like TEXPO bringing together key players from both Pakistan and China, the country is poised to continue its upward trajectory and become an economic powerhouse in the region”, he added.It is to be noted that more than 400 delegates from 60 countries participated in TEXPO, with around 100 Chinese enterprises participating.