Pakistan China Textile Collaboration

4th International Pakistan TEXPO kicking off in Karachi with largest Chinese delegation​

By Zafar Hussain
May 26, 2023

KARACHI, May 26 (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan's 4th International Textile Exhibition kicked off in Karachi on Friday, attended by the largest Chinese delegation ever seen in the textile sector of Pakistan.


4th International Pakistan TEXPO kicking off in Karachi with largest Chinese delegation


Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the exhibition, noting that textile is the backbone of Pakistan’s export and Pakistani manufacturing industry is growing rapidly which counts 60% of Pakistan export.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that Pakistan believes in merit and he hopes that international delegation can do many MoU & B2B cooperation. Pakistan's economy is on the rise, and foreign investment is a key factor in driving this growth.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO2023) from 26 May to 28 May in Pakistan’s latest city Karachi, where more 260 Pakistani manufacturers participating.


4th International Pakistan TEXPO kicking off in Karachi with largest Chinese delegation


Muhammad Irfan, commercial councilor Guangzhou, Consulate General of Pakistan said that the event is a huge success, with both Pakistani and Chinese businesses coming together to explore new opportunities and partnerships. The Chinese delegation was particularly impressed with Pakistan's potential as a hub for trade and investment in the region, and expressed their commitment to furthering economic ties between the two nations.

“Pakistan is quickly becoming a hotbed for foreign investment, with its strategic location, skilled workforce, and growing consumer market making it an attractive destination for businesses looking to expand their operations. “With events like TEXPO bringing together key players from both Pakistan and China, the country is poised to continue its upward trajectory and become an economic powerhouse in the region”, he added.

It is to be noted that more than 400 delegates from 60 countries participated in TEXPO, with around 100 Chinese enterprises participating.
 
Chinese textile manufacturer to install dry dyeing plant in Lahore​

By Khalid Aziz
Aug 7, 2023

ISLAMABAD)- Challenge Fashion Ltd., a Chinese company involved in textile manufacturing in Lahore, will install its first non-water-based dyeing plant in 2024 at its recently-approved Challenge Fashion Economic Zone in the capital of Punjab province.

The plant will be the first of its kind in Pakistan, as the CEO of Challenge Group informed officials of the Commercial Section of the Chinese Consulate during their visit to the Group along with Pakistani media.

Dry dyeing technology saves water, energy, and the environment, and prevents water pollution while providing higher output and color consistency.

According to an update by the company, the delegation visited Challenge Group to commemorate the achievements of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to highlight the diligent efforts of Chinese investors in industrialization, technology transfer, job creation, and their contribution to Pakistan's economy through foreign exchange remittances.

The delegation received an overview of the Group's accomplishments, globally-acknowledged undertakings, and its plans for the future. The CEO of Challenge Group shared their contributions to the textile industry and the usage of non-traditional and synthetic fabrics like polyester and Marino wool. The CEO also expressed the desire to become a pioneer in Pakistan's textile industry and to introduce digitalization, which would revolutionize the sector in the country.
 

