Global Companies Compete to Expand Investments in Saudi Defense Expo

Sauidi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his tour at the previous edition of the World Defense Show (Asharq Al-Awsat)31 August 202Multiple local, regional, and international companies are in fierce competition to participate in the second edition of the “World Defense Show,” set to take place in February 2024 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.Their aim is to expand their investments. Participating entities have hurried to reserve 93% of the exhibition’s space, which is estimated to be around 47,000 square meters, nearly six months ahead of the event.The second edition of the World Defense Shoe is sponsored by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.It will be held on February 4-8, 2024, embodying the Saudi government’s aspirations to organize a specialized exhibition among the world’s finest defense and security expos.The second edition of the global exhibition targets 750 exhibiting entities from 45 countries, along with approximately 115 official delegations and 100,000 visitors from both within and outside the kingdom.Among the largest pavilions at the show are those of China, Turkey, the US, and the UAE.Others will be distributed among countries like South Korea, Russia, Croatia, Austria, Poland, Estonia, Greece, Ukraine, and more.The second edition of the defense exhibition will feature new programs, including the “Future of Defense Platform,” the “Future of Defense Forum,” and the “Space Platform.”The exhibition will also offer interaction and networking sessions.These additions will complement the core programs witnessed in the previous edition.The first day of the exhibition will be dedicated to important figures, delegations, exhibitors, and media, alongside the organization of the “Future of Defense Forum.”This forum will take place at a high level, featuring prominent speakers who will present their insights and ideas, discussing the future of defense and security.The Saudi government aims for the exhibition to become one of the top three defense and security expos in the world by 2030, with the country playing an effective role within the global supply chains related to land, maritime, aerial, space, and security defense sectors.The exhibition supports international business tourism by hosting high-level global delegations, exhibitors, and visitors. It also aligns with the Kingdom’s objectives of localizing over 50% of government spending on defense and military products and services by 2030.