China - Pakistan in Food Indutries

Chinese startup and PARB to promote food processing innovation in PakistanBy Mariam Raheem
Nov 23, 2023
NANJING, - In a significant stride toward technological innovation and economic growth, Nanjing-based Enfiniti Innovate Technology Development Co., and the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), under the Government of Pakistan, have announced a groundbreaking joint venture on 22 November.
The joint venture aims to leverage cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing processes to build sophisticated food processing infrastructure in Pakistan. The focus is on improving the efficiency of agricultural produce utilization, minimizing waste and creating value-added products for domestic consumption and international markets.
The collaboration is intended to introduce innovative techniques in food processing, integrating automation, data analytics and quality control measures. By fostering a blend of international expertise and local agricultural knowledge, the venture will elevate Pakistan's food industry to global standards.