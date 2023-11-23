What's new

China - Pakistan in Food Indutries

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,641
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Chinese startup and PARB to promote food processing innovation in Pakistan​

By Mariam Raheem
Nov 23, 2023

NANJING, - In a significant stride toward technological innovation and economic growth, Nanjing-based Enfiniti Innovate Technology Development Co., and the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), under the Government of Pakistan, have announced a groundbreaking joint venture on 22 November.

The joint venture aims to leverage cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing processes to build sophisticated food processing infrastructure in Pakistan. The focus is on improving the efficiency of agricultural produce utilization, minimizing waste and creating value-added products for domestic consumption and international markets.

The collaboration is intended to introduce innovative techniques in food processing, integrating automation, data analytics and quality control measures. By fostering a blend of international expertise and local agricultural knowledge, the venture will elevate Pakistan's food industry to global standards.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan China scientific and technological cooperation
Replies
5
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Food and Beverage processing Industries of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
486
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
How China is helping Nigeria to attain food security
Replies
0
Views
326
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Pakistan China in Banking Sector
Replies
1
Views
223
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
BD seeks Nordic technology to boost agro-processing industry
Replies
1
Views
396
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom